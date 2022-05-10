Cricket South Africa withdraws charges against Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has dropped charges of gross misconduct against Mark Boucher less than a week before his disciplinary hearing was due to begin. The former South African wicketkeeper, who is also the men's team head coach, has confirmed that he wants to continue his top position.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have dropped the charges in Mark Boucher's disciplinary hearing less than a week before it was due to begin. The former South African 'keeper was facing three charges over his handling of historical and current race-based issues during his time as a player and a coach which included his role in singing a team song with the words "brown shit" in it to Paul Adams during his playing days, his handling of the Black Lives Matter movement with the current squad, and his working relationship with former assistant coach of men's side, Enoch Nkwe.

The news came days after Paul Adams confirmed he would not testify in the hearing, which was to have started on Monday and could have led to Boucher's dismissal. Meanwhile, Boucher has confirmed that he wants to remain as the head coach of the men's team.

"Mr Adams recently announced that he had withdrawn from testifying against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Adams stated that his concerns articulated during the SJN process were about the overall 'culture' in the Proteas team during the early 2000s, rather than being about any particular player, CSA's statement read.

"During the SJN process, Mr Boucher formally apologised to Mr Adams. After the SJN process, Mr Adams indicated to CSA's lawyers that he accepts this apology. Mr Nkwe decided that he too did not wish to testify against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Nkwe stated publicly that he did not intend to take sides regarding Mr Boucher and that 'whatever happens in that process, I hope the outcome will be the one that's best for the game'. CSA's lawyers engaged with various other potential witnesses over the last month and concluded that none of the three charges were sustainable."

Boucher welcomed the decision taken by CSA, saying: "The allegations of racism which were levelled against me were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish," he said, in a separate statement. "The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable. I consider that the matter is now finalised and closed and I do not intend on making further statements on this matter. I look forward to continuing to focus on my job and to taking the Proteas men's team to even greater heights.

"I stand by my apology to Paul given during the SJN process for the hurt he felt during his time as a Proteas player. As I stated in my affidavit to the SJN process, some of the things that were said and done in those days were totally inappropriate and unacceptable and in retrospect, understandably offensive."