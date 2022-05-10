Australia set to tour India for 3 T20Is in September

Today at 3:56 PM
The Australian cricket team is set to tour India in the month of September this year to play a three-match T20I series against Rohit Sharma's side ahead of the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia this year in the month of October and India will want to win it.
The Australian cricket team will tour India in the month of September later this year. The series comes just before the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia and can be good for the Indian team as they look to prepare for the World Cup which will begin in October 2022. India has not won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition and Rohit Sharma's team will be hoping to win it this time around.
According to a report in foxsports.com.au, "Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England coming to either side of three T20s in India in September." The T20 series against Australia will be the fourth one that India play after the IPL.
India is supposed to play the T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9-19. This will be followed by a two-match series against Ireland after which they will play against England.
