IPL 2022 | Yuzvendra Chahal is firm favourite now to go to next T20 World Cup, claims Shaun Pollock

Yuzvendra Chahal has reinvented himself in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing Rajasthan Royals (RR). With 22 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.50, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 at present. His economy rate of 7.25 is equally impressive. It helped RR, led by Sanju Samson , sit at third on the points table, with seven wins and four defeats.

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock lauded Chahal for staging a stupendous show in IPL this year. Pollock, while admitting Chahal was out of form before the 15th edition of the cash-rich league began, further claimed that the leg-spinner has already secured his place in Team India squad for their upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

"In all honesty, Yuzi wasn't anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn't confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals," Pollock told Cricbuzz.

"There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He's really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He's got the deliveries coming out nicely. I would think he would be a firm favorite now to go to the next World Cup."