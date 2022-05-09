IPL 2022 | You can’t really predict what MS Dhoni does, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has opined that no one can predict what MS Dhoni will do next when he was asked about his opinion on whether the Chennai Super Kings skipper will continue playing in IPL next season. Though Akhtar has further added that CSK and RCB should think beyond Dhoni and Virat Kohli now.

MS Dhoni has been arguably the most iconic name in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year-old stepped down from his captaincy post of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the ongoing IPL edition, but Ravindra Jadeja gave him back the role after he failed to lead them to positive results. Under Dhoni, CSK had a resounding 91-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

When asked whether he will play the next IPL season earlier this year, Dhoni replied, "You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey."

Like many ardent cricket fans around the world, Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani fast bowler, opined that no one can predict what would Dhoni do next. Akhtar came up with his opinion while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"He is MS Dhoni. Can’t really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

Further, when asked about what Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the two-most popular cricket names in India at present, bring to their franchise, Akhtar admitted they are undoubtedly India's biggest stars in modern-day cricket. However, the former Pakistani pacer felt that CSK, as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), should look beyond them to explore more options.

"Franchises need to stay looking beyond players like Dhoni and Kohli. Of course, there is the star factor and emotional bonding with the two big names. But this is a cruel world. Teams need to look ahead and explore options," Akhtar added.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won four IPL titles. The CSK skipper is also the most capped player in IPL's history.