IPL 2022 | We need to be in a good frame of mind and make good decisions, says Rishabh Pant

Today at 10:02 AM
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has said that the team needs to be in a good frame of mind and make good decisions after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings by 91 runs. Pant also said that the team aims to qualify for the playoffs by winning all the remaining three fixtures in the IPL 2022.
Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings by 91 runs on Sunday. The team is now placed at the fifth position in the points table. Chennai Super Kings batted first and posted a huge total of 208/6. Devon Conway continued his excellent form scoring 87 runs from 49 balls. MS Dhoni played a cameo at the back end scoring unbeaten 21 runs from eight balls.
DC started with attacking intent while chasing 209. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant were hitting well but they were not able to convert their starts. Pant was dismissed on 21 runs reducing the team to 75/4. There was a continuous fall of wickets after that and the team eventually ended up on 117. Reflecting on the loss, Pant said that they were outplayed by the opponents and need to be in a good frame of mind for the remaining fixtures. ‘
“They outplayed us in all the departments. I felt this was coming. The only thing we look forward is the next three games. If we win them, we should qualify. There are flus and Covid cases, a lot going on but we are not using that as excuses. The only thing we can do is be more positive and proactive, we need to be in a good frame of mind and make good decisions,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.
