IPL 2022 | Was actually trying to get out to get Dinesh Karthik in, reveals Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis revealed that he was trying to get himself out against Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring Dinesh Karthik on the crease. Du Plessis also added that the team was considering the option of retiring out du Plessis at one point of time for Karthik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday by 67 runs. Faf du Plessis played a key role for them scoring unbeaten 73 runs from 50 balls. However, Dinesh Karthik also played a crucial role with his cameo at the back end in the first innings. His knock of 30 runs from eight balls helped the team post a winning total of 192/3. Reflecting on the win, du Plessis said that he was trying to get out as he was tired and wanted to bring Karthik on the crease.

“If he (Dinesh Karthik) is hitting sixes like that, we want to get him in and bat as long as possible. He's just so clear. To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating - myself 'retiring out'. And then, we lost that wicket,” du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

“DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart.”

Defending the target Wanindu Hasaranga was terrific as he picked a five-for. Hasarnaga conceded just 18 runs in his spell taking five wickets including a maiden over. His spell broke an important partnership between Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi. Du Plessis praised the spinner saying that he can make life tough for batters who are unable to pick his deliveries.

“Really happy for Wani, personally he was looking for that one match where he blows right through a batting line-up. He's been threatening with that right through the campaign, very happy that tonight was that night. He's obviously one of those special bowlers,” he stated.

“If you're not picking him, especially once you get to the lower-order batters, he can run through you very quickly. Wani is doing exceptionally well. I am glad that I could play a role today in making sure that we can get some runs on the board.”