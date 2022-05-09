IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. They posted 165/9 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat, and then skittled out MI for 113 in 17.4 overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance altogether.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed a double over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 -- something which has never happened in the tournament's history -- on Sunday in Match 56 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Their recent victory came in a big margin of 52 runs, which saw a collective performance by their bowlers, led by Pat Cummins.
Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana starred with the bat, scoring 43 runs each to take KKR to 165/9 at the end of the innings. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah put on a scintillating show, returning excellent figures of 4-1-10-5. However, MI batters failed to stage a valiant batting show, as they folded for 113 in 17.4 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 51, but took 43 balls to get there. For KKR, Pat Cummins did the most damage, which includes three crucial wickets in an over. Andre Russell returned 2-22 and Tim Southee 1-10, while Varun Chakaravarthy took the other wicket for KKR.
CUMMINS!
They say "Bumrah owns KKR"— Devjani #WomenInBlue (@CricketKenway) May 9, 2022
We say Cummins owns "Mumbai" !!#KKRvMI
ONLY THE 2ND!
✓✓Second lowest total for MI against KKR after 108 allout at the Wankhede in 2012— Mohd. Irfan (@MohdirfanMi) May 9, 2022
✓✓Only the second time KKR have beaten MI in three matches in a row#KKRvMI #MIvsKKR #IPL2022
THE HEART!
Rinku Singh is the Heart of #KKR 💜❤️— Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) May 9, 2022
Unmatchable presence on field 🔥
Felt relieved to see all @KKRiders biggies contributing today 🤗❤️#KKRvMI #MIvsKKR #IPL2022
GOOD!
As bad this season has been for @KKRiders, feels good to do a double over @mipaltan 😝🤪🥳 #KKRvMI #KKR #KKRADMIN— Aditya Singh (@Adithegunner) May 9, 2022
OUTSTANDING!
Outstanding performance the #KKR team. @KKRiders steals the match from @mipaltan— Balbir Singh (@beingbalbir) May 9, 2022
Amazing performance by the whole team.#kolkatavsmumbai #IPL2022 #IPL #knightriders #MumbaiIndians #iplt20 @iamsrk @iam_juhi @KKRiders @mipaltan #KKRvMI #MIvsKKR #KKRvMI
HORRENDOUS!
Though both Pollard and #MI have had a horrendous season, I do expect Mumbai to stay true to their values of franchise loyalty and retain him next season, unless there is some major reshuffling on the cards.#IPL2022 #KKRvMI— Aries (@ariescric) May 9, 2022
OFFICIAL FATHER!
Pat Cummins The Official Father of #MI #KKRvMI— AFZAL (@iamafzal_) May 9, 2022
2-0!
KKR vs MI 2-0— Sayantan Pandit (@Sayantan0260) May 9, 2022
1st time in time !!!#IPL2022 #KKRvMI
HAHA!
Don't know where this @KKRiders eleven was hiding all this while!! 🙌🙌#IPL2022 #KKRvMI— Amogh Rohmetra (@RohmetraA) May 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.