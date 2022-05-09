sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs

    Pat Cummins stars for KKR again vs MI, taking three wickets.

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs

    Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. They posted 165/9 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat, and then skittled out MI for 113 in 17.4 overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance altogether.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed a double over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 -- something which has never happened in the tournament's history -- on Sunday in Match 56 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Their recent victory came in a big margin of 52 runs, which saw a collective performance by their bowlers, led by Pat Cummins.

    Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana starred with the bat, scoring 43 runs each to take KKR to 165/9 at the end of the innings. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah put on a scintillating show, returning excellent figures of 4-1-10-5. However, MI batters failed to stage a valiant batting show, as they folded for 113 in 17.4 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 51, but took 43 balls to get there. For KKR, Pat Cummins did the most damage, which includes three crucial wickets in an over. Andre Russell returned 2-22 and Tim Southee 1-10, while Varun Chakaravarthy took the other wicket for KKR.

