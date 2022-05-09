IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana starred with the bat, scoring 43 runs each to take KKR to 165/9 at the end of the innings. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah put on a scintillating show, returning excellent figures of 4-1-10-5. However, MI batters failed to stage a valiant batting show, as they folded for 113 in 17.4 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 51, but took 43 balls to get there. For KKR, Pat Cummins did the most damage, which includes three crucial wickets in an over. Andre Russell returned 2-22 and Tim Southee 1-10, while Varun Chakaravarthy took the other wicket for KKR.