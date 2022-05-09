IPL 2022 | Road of qualification to playoffs for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time winners of the Indian Premier League lifting the silverware in 2012 and 2014. The two-time champions are currently placed ninth in points table of IPL 2022 with four wins from 11 matches and will look forward to qualifying for playoffs to secure their third trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the ninth spot in the points table of IPL 2022 and are looking forward to qualifying for playoffs. KKR started their journey in the tournament by beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their first match. In the next game, they suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by three wickets. The next two games brought positive results as the team won against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians by six wickets and five wickets respectively.

KKR then started losing matches and lost five in a row getting themselves in trouble. The team won the next match against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and showed signs of getting back to winning ways. However, they added another loss to their tally against Lucknow Super Giants with a 75-run defeat. Let us now look at how KKR can qualify for the playoffs from their current position in the points table.

KKR should win all their games

The first and foremost condition necessary for KKR is to win all their remaining fixtures. The Kolkata-based franchise are on eight points currently and they need to get to at least 14 points. Fourth-placed RCB are on 14 points and so the team needs victories against MI, SRH, and LSG to get to the same number of points and enter the top four. Also, these victories should be with significant margins considering their position in the points table.

RCB or RR to lose all of their games

Both of the teams have 14 points to their name and one win would take them beyond the reach of the teams fighting it out for playoffs. RCB are scheduled to play against PBKS and GT while RR will play versus DC, LSG, and CSK. Also, even washing out of these matches will rule out KKR from a spot in the playoffs as that will take the tally of RCB or RR to 15 points.

CSK to lose one game

CSK have eight points and will play their remaining matches against MI, GT, and RR. The team should lose at least one match as winning all three will take them to the 14-point mark. Also, CSK winning against RR will help KKR ‘s causes as it will prevent RR from crossing the 14-point mark.

PBKS to lose one game

PBKS are currently on ten points with five wins. The team will play their remaining games against RCB, DC, and SRH. Victories in all their games will take them to 16 points and so such occurrence will be not good for KKR. A defeat against SRH will be most favourable as they have a low net run rate while RCB and DC will move ahead with more points in case they win.

SRH and DC to lose two games

Apart from winning against PBKS, SRH should lose to KKR and MI. They have a net run-rate of negative and are on 10 points. Two losses will prevent them from touching the 14-point mark. DC also have ten points to their name and are scheduled to play against RR, PBKS, and MI. Their loss against PBKS and MI will be helpful for KKR. However, KKR will need DC to beat RR as they already have 14 points to their name.