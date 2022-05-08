IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:00 AM
Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on May 9. MI are coming on back of a five-run win against Gujarat Titans while KKR suffered a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants by 75 runs in their latest fixture.
Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders to take some winning momentum with them before the exclusion of the season. KKR will need a win to keep their chances of entering the playoffs alive.
For MI, they have been fighting with a lot of issues and the season has been their worst ever. However, the performance in the last match, especially by batting unit was commendable. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were playing freely and were in good touch. Ishan Kishan might play some big knocks in upcoming matches as he will be able to play freely. Daniel Sams was brilliant in death overs for MI and his bowling is one of the positives for them from the last game.
Batting has been the weakest area for KKR. They have tried different opening combinations and none of them has worked. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer are only scoring runs in top five batters. Andre Russell has been also amongst the runs but he needs support from the top. Also, absence of Umesh Yadav hurt KKR in the last game and they will be hoping for his return to the squad for this game.
Form Guide
KKR have won just one game in their last five matches while MI have bettered themselves winning their last two games against mighty opponents like GT and Rajasthan Royals
Head to Head
MI have won 22 games against KKR while KKR have won against MI on eight occasions.
Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
Best Betting Tip
Although, Ishan Kishan has been average this season he was in fine touch last game. Kishan has scored 270 runs from 10 matches at 30 including two half-centuries in IPL 2022 so far.
Match Prediction
Mumabi Indians have winning momentum on their side and also they have bettered game in the business end of the tournament. On the other hand, after having a good start in the tournament, KKR are losing matches. Considering this, MI are the favourites to win the match
Match Info
Match - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Match 56
Date - May 9, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here