IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni likes his bat to be clean, reveals Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has revealed the reason behind MS Dhoni's 'eating' his bat before every match on Sunday during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2022 game against Delhi Capitals. Mishra has disclosed that Dhoni always wants his bat to be clean, and because of that, he never uses any thread or tape in handles.
Without a doubt, MS Dhoni has been one of the most charismatic figures of the world cricket. He has always been a 'talked about' character for his mysterious tactical moves as captain of a side, whether it was for Team India or for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He led India to all three ICC titles, which includes two World Cups and a Champions League. He also guided CSK to win four IPL trophies.
Former India's leg-spinner Amit Mishra took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal a top secret of Dhoni, during CSK's IPL 2022 fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC), taking place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Mishra revealed the reason behind Dhoni's 'bat eating' habit.
"In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat,” Mishra tweeted.
In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 8, 2022
Coming at No. 5, Dhoni played a breezy eight-ball 21 not out there to help CSK beat DC by a staggering margin of 91 runs. CSK, after piling up 208/6 batting first, skittled DC out for 117 in 17.4 overs.
