IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni advised me to look to play straight against Delhi Capitals, reveals Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway credited MS Dhoni for his knock of 87 runs against Delhi Capitals saying the captain had advised him to try playing straight in the match. Conway smashed 87 runs from 49 balls studded with five sixes and played a crucial role in the team total of 208/6.
IPL 2022 has been a poor campaign for Chennai Super Kings but are back to the winning ways from the last couple of games. In their recent game against Delhi Capitals, they demolished the opponents by 91 runs. Devon Conway played a huge role in the victory as he smashed 87 runs from 49 balls including seven fours and five sixes. He gave a flying start to the team and also helped them post a winning total of 208/6.
CSK defended the target successfully and wrapped up the opposition on 117. Moeen Ali picked three wickets for the team conceding 17 runs. Conway was adjudged as ‘ Man of the Match' for his performance. Conway credited MS Dhoni for his innings saying the captain had told him to look to play straight.
“I have to give credit to MS, because I got out trying to play the sweep in the last game, and he told me to look to play straight.The thought process was just about keeping it simple. I have to be true to myself, authentic to myself. I look to play cricket shots and just assess where to put my foot down,” Conway said in the post-match presentation.
Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 110-run partnership for the opening wicket. Ruturaj scored 41 runs before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Conway said that Ruturaj’s superb batting makes his job easier.
“It was just about communicating with Ruturaj. I just discussed how the surface would be and who the bowlers would be to target. I am just happy to build that partnership up with Rutu, and the way he's playing, he makes my job easier,” he explained.
