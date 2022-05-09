IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Very pleased with this comprehensive win, admits Shreyas Iyer

From KKR's perspective, there should have been 30-35 runs more on the scoreboard, considering the fact how they began the innings. Venkatesh Iyer, who was dropped for couple of matches, was recalled as an opener. He came back in style, scoring 43 off 24 balls, laced with four sixes and three fours. Then in bowling, Pat Cummins, another player who was recalled after being dropped for a few matches, led the KKR bowling attack. He took three wickets in an over, which completely changed the fortune of the contest.