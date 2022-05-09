IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Very pleased with this comprehensive win, admits Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has admitted that he is pleased with the way they played against Mumbai Indians to register a convincing 52-run win on Monday. Shreyas has also mentioned that they want to keep the momentum going to stay in the playoffs contention, which is highly unlikely.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their slim hopes of qualifying the IPL 2022 playoffs alive by beating Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday in Match 56 of the onging edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They posted 165/9 after batting first, and then bowled out MI for 113 in 17.3 overs.
From KKR's perspective, there should have been 30-35 runs more on the scoreboard, considering the fact how they began the innings. Venkatesh Iyer, who was dropped for couple of matches, was recalled as an opener. He came back in style, scoring 43 off 24 balls, laced with four sixes and three fours. Then in bowling, Pat Cummins, another player who was recalled after being dropped for a few matches, led the KKR bowling attack. He took three wickets in an over, which completely changed the fortune of the contest.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Shreyas Iyer, the KKR skipper, admitted that he was 'very pleased' with the big-margin win after losing six of their last seven outings. Shreyas also mentioned that they would like to go with this side for the rest of the season. Notably, KKR made five changes for their game against MI.
"Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, feels good to come back and win by a big margin is nice. We had a nice start in the powerplay and Venky targeted bowlers well," Shreyas told at the post-match presentation.
"The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this."
However, Shreyas felt that it was not easy for new batters to go and hit shots straightaway at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. "I personally felt that it wasn't easy to start for a new batter. When we went into bowl, the plan was to hit the right areas and not give room," he added.
Following the result, KKR moved up to seventh on the points table, with 10 points from 12 matches. MI, on the other hand, languished at the bottom, with four points in 11 matches.
