IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma left shocked after controversial dismissal

Tim Southee was bowled the scrambled seam short of length delivery to Rohit, which seemed like it flew off his thigh pad before it went to Sheldon Jackson's big gloves. KKR reviewed straightaway as their keeper was confident it was nicked behind. But the replay showed there were plenty of spikes even before the ball came towards Rohit's bat. However, considering a big spike when the ball passed Rohit's bat, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision.