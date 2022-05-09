IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma left shocked after controversial dismissal

Today at 9:58 PM
Even with the usage of technology in modern-day cricket, TV umpires often receive plenty of criticism and a similar incident happened during KKR's match against MI on Sunday. It happened when KKR went for a review for caught behind appeal off Rohit Sharma, which went in their favor controversially.
Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a shocking start with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. After a strong bowling performance at the death, led by Jasprit Bumrah, MI lost their skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply in the opening over. Though, the decision taken by the TV upmire for his dismissal, was not a straightforward one.
Tim Southee was bowled the scrambled seam short of length delivery to Rohit, which seemed like it flew off his thigh pad before it went to Sheldon Jackson's big gloves. KKR reviewed straightaway as their keeper was confident it was nicked behind. But the replay showed there were plenty of spikes even before the ball came towards Rohit's bat. However, considering a big spike when the ball passed Rohit's bat, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision.
It was a lucky dismissal for KKR, and Rohit was in disarray after decision went against his favour.
ROHIT GONE!
May 9, 2022
DISMISSED!
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just findings new ways of getting dismissed.#IPL2022 #MIvsKKR— Vaibhav (@ervaibhavkumar) May 9, 2022
WORST!
Worst really disappointed @IPL @BCCI @mipaltan @ImRo45 #Rohit #MIvsKKR #Notout pic.twitter.com/2oCPH9aBTE— PV VINOTH (@vinothk96172900) May 9, 2022
WHY?
Why always him!?#rohitsharma #MumbaiIndians #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/PjtRYZilF5— IamManu45 (@IamManuEm45) May 9, 2022
DOUBT!
@ImRo45 deserved benefit of doubt. How would you determine those spikes ?#MIvsKKR @mipaltan— Shah Nishil (@SNishil) May 9, 2022
HOW?
ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है @vikrantgupta73 @sports_tak @IPL #RohitSharma #rohit #NotOut #Ultraage pic.twitter.com/sOkyOI0JaZ— Rahul sharma (@Rahuljibassi) May 9, 2022
THAT WAS OUT?
How is this even given out? @IPL#MIvsKKR #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/9qd7wKwbaT— Adesh Ajju (@AjjuAdesh) May 9, 2022
SHITTY!
That was inconclusive evidence, spike was there even before ball reached the bat. Shitty umpiring #MIvsKKR #rohitsharma #BCCI— shwetank nitiraj (@ShwetankNitiraj) May 9, 2022
GLITCH!
Clear tech glitch. Ro is shocked. He can't believe the decision has been overturned. Jayawardene is shocked and#rohitsharma #mivskkr #umpiring— Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@45Rohitsharma45) May 9, 2022
