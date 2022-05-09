IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh grabs sky-kisser catch to dismiss well-set Ishan Kishan

One of Cummins' wicket was Ishan Kishan, who fell after scoring 51 off 43 balls. MI were still in charge before the wicket, reaching 100/4 in 14 overs. Cummins bowled a bouncer on middle stump, which Ishan tried to pull, only to get a top-edge. The ball went high above the sky and Rinku Singh, who was at deep square leg, grabbed safely to provide an important breakthrough.