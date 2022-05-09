IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh grabs sky-kisser catch to dismiss well-set Ishan Kishan

Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Rinku Singh has been one of the most exciting fielders around in IPL 2022 and he showed off his catching prowess again versus Mumbai Indians on Monday. It was a top-edge off Ishan Kishan, who was batting on 51 off 43 balls, that almost touched the sky before it landed in Rinku's safe hands.
Mumbai Indans (MI) were in turmoil against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Match 56 of the ongoing Indain Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Chasing 166, they slipped from 83/3 to 102/7. They looked in control at one point, but a three-wicket over by Pat Cummins sent them on the backfoot.
One of Cummins' wicket was Ishan Kishan, who fell after scoring 51 off 43 balls. MI were still in charge before the wicket, reaching 100/4 in 14 overs. Cummins bowled a bouncer on middle stump, which Ishan tried to pull, only to get a top-edge. The ball went high above the sky and Rinku Singh, who was at deep square leg, grabbed safely to provide an important breakthrough.
Following Ishan's dismissal, Cummins removed Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin in the same over to help KKR regain control. MI, at the end of 16 overs, were left reeling at 107/7. They needed 59 off 24 balls.
ISHAN IS OUT!
May 9, 2022
NOTHING!
Nothing ever goes past Rinku singh's hands #kkr#MIvKKR #MIvsKKR #IPL2022— 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) May 9, 2022
CASUAL!
Rinku Singh CATCHES feelings even in casual relationship.#KKRvMI— Yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) May 9, 2022
YES!
Mohammad kaif kub aise catch leta tha ?— Abhishek Choubey (@abhichoubeyy) May 9, 2022
Rinku singh ka koi match nahi hai
THE BEST!
.@rinkusingh235 is the new @MohammadKaif of Indian Cricket. Perhaps, lil better batsman than him (only later stage of Kaif as a batsman).— Sourabh Sanyal -Mask & Vaccination (💉x😷) is must (@sourabhsanyal) May 9, 2022
FOR SURE!
Ee Rinku Singh Match Ko Catch Pakka 👍🏻👌🏻🔥— Santhosh Kumar (@Kohli_Addict) May 9, 2022
GOLDEN ARM!
Rinku Singh: The man with golden arm.— Jayant Sharma (@iamcsp_jayant) May 9, 2022
Currently the most dependable fielder on the planet.
WHAT A CATCH!
What a catch by Rinku singh, Ishan Kishan departs after a good knock 🚨— Madhur (@im_madhur) May 9, 2022
Pat Cummins gets his first wicket ✅#MIvsKKR
BEST FIELDER!
Hey @IPL introduce Fielder of the season award and directly give it to Rinku Singh every year#KKRvMI— VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) May 9, 2022
