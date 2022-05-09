IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as ‘out-of-form’ Venkatesh Iyer gives KKR blistering start

Venkatesh came to open the innings alongside Ajinkya Rahane, who has been recalled as well. The duo forged a 60-run stand in just 34 balls, with Venkatesh being the primary accelarator. The talismanic all-rounder smacked three fours and four sixes in his 24-ball 43 before he was undone by Kumar Kartikeya in the sixth over. Yet, it was enough damage by KKR, who went with a heavy-batting unit against MI with the aim to post a massive total on the scoreboard.