    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as ‘out-of-form’ Venkatesh Iyer gives KKR blistering start

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:12 PM

    Venkatesh Iyer had been out of form since the beginning of IPL 2022, but he was at his fluent best against Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Venkatesh, who was being sidelined for a few matches, scored 43 off 24 balls, with four brilliant sixes, to take KKR to 64 at the end of Powerplay.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a rousing start against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They raced to 64/1 at the end of the Powerplay after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat. The positive start was largely due to some impressive hits by Venkatesh Iyer, who was recalled by KKR after being dropped for a few matches.

    Venkatesh came to open the innings alongside Ajinkya Rahane, who has been recalled as well. The duo forged a 60-run stand in just 34 balls, with Venkatesh being the primary accelarator. The talismanic all-rounder smacked three fours and four sixes in his 24-ball 43 before he was undone by Kumar Kartikeya in the sixth over. Yet, it was enough damage by KKR, who went with a heavy-batting unit against MI with the aim to post a massive total on the scoreboard.

