    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah returns in form with spectacular five-for

    Jasprit Bumrah returns in form with spectacular five-for vs KKR.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah returns in form with spectacular five-for

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:24 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah was not at his potent best for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, but he roared back in style against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 56 of IPL 2022. Bumrah returned excellent figures of 3-1-9-5 at the end of 18 overs of KKR innings, which included wickets of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not able to capitalise their excellent start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They slipped from 123/2 to 156/8 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat.  Jasprit Bumrah was the architector of that collapse, as he seemed to be charged up with aggresion against KKR.

    Bumrah only bowled one over in his opening spell and returned to bowl the 15th over to begin his second. He struck immidiately, getting Andre Russell and then, removed a well-set Nitish Rana in the same over. Then, in his third over, he bowled a maiden over with three wickets, which includes Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, and Sunil Narine. With that, he returned excellent figures of 3-1-9-5, with an over remaining.

    MI, following Bumrah's back in vintage form, came roaring back in the contest. Bumrah, notably, just conceded one run in the final over, and finished on 4-1-10-5.

