IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah returns in form with spectacular five-for

Today at 9:24 PM
Jasprit Bumrah was not at his potent best for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, but he roared back in style against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 56 of IPL 2022. Bumrah returned excellent figures of 3-1-9-5 at the end of 18 overs of KKR innings, which included wickets of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not able to capitalise their excellent start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They slipped from 123/2 to 156/8 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat. Jasprit Bumrah was the architector of that collapse, as he seemed to be charged up with aggresion against KKR.
Bumrah only bowled one over in his opening spell and returned to bowl the 15th over to begin his second. He struck immidiately, getting Andre Russell and then, removed a well-set Nitish Rana in the same over. Then, in his third over, he bowled a maiden over with three wickets, which includes Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, and Sunil Narine. With that, he returned excellent figures of 3-1-9-5, with an over remaining.
MI, following Bumrah's back in vintage form, came roaring back in the contest. Bumrah, notably, just conceded one run in the final over, and finished on 4-1-10-5.
BOOM BOOM!
FIFER pic.twitter.com/lkYyUFBbtb— Alex (@Alex20574571) May 9, 2022
TOP EFFORT!
Bumrah just produces a quality performance v KKR. Top effort. His first 5 wicket haul in T20s— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 9, 2022
5 WICKETS!
Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the space of 9 balls - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Lwg09uRR2X— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2022
GOAT!
Jasprit Bumrah. The greatest there was, The greatest there is, The greatest there will ever be. pic.twitter.com/cB8hbHIsve— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 9, 2022
PACE!
If you haven't watched this from Bumrah today, you have missed something. By some distance the best spell I have seen this #IPL. Just brute pace and amazing skill. When he bowls like this, he is unmatched.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2022
WHAT A SPELL!
Maiden IPL fifer for Jasprit Bumrah, what a spell.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2022
WOW!
Jasprit Bumrah what a spell— ALLEZ LES ROUGES 🇫🇷 (@DilTee_) May 9, 2022
FIRE!
#Bumrah 🔥🔥🔥— Rachit Jain (@RachitJ20) May 9, 2022
There is no better bowler in world cricket when he is at his best.#MIvsKKR
REAL BOSS!
Bumrah showing who is the real boss ! #KKRvMI— Abhinav (@abh1navk) May 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.