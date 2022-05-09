IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah returns in form with spectacular five-for

Bumrah only bowled one over in his opening spell and returned to bowl the 15th over to begin his second. He struck immidiately, getting Andre Russell and then, removed a well-set Nitish Rana in the same over. Then, in his third over, he bowled a maiden over with three wickets, which includes Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, and Sunil Narine. With that, he returned excellent figures of 3-1-9-5, with an over remaining.