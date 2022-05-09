IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane loses wicket after attempting to reverse-sweep

sport iconCricket

    Oftentimes on fields, fans get shocked when they see old-school players bring out innovative shots, and it happened when Ajinkya Rahane tried to play reverse sweep twice in two balls against MI. However, he could not connect the ball on any occasions and in fact, lost his wicket while playing that.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were held back after an active start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They raced to 64/1 in six overs but then, only managed to reach 87/1 at the end of 10 overs. Ajinkya Rahane, batting on 25 off 22 balls, then brought out the reverse-sweep, which no one could have predicted from his bat.

    The 11th over was bowled by Kumar Kartikeya. Rahane tried to play reverse-sweep on the first ball, but missed completely. Then he tried to play again but this time the ball was towards the off stump. Rahane missed again and as a result, it rattled the off stick. With that, the right-handed batter fell for 25 after playing 24 balls as KKR were reduced to 87/2 in 10.2 overs.

    Rahane played second-fiddle to Venkatesh Iyer, who got KKR off to a decent start. He was about to accelerate before losing his wicket in the 11th over.

