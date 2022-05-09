IPL 2022, MI vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane loses wicket after attempting to reverse-sweep

Today at 8:39 PM
Oftentimes on fields, fans get shocked when they see old-school players bring out innovative shots, and it happened when Ajinkya Rahane tried to play reverse sweep twice in two balls against MI. However, he could not connect the ball on any occasions and in fact, lost his wicket while playing that.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were held back after an active start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They raced to 64/1 in six overs but then, only managed to reach 87/1 at the end of 10 overs. Ajinkya Rahane, batting on 25 off 22 balls, then brought out the reverse-sweep, which no one could have predicted from his bat.
The 11th over was bowled by Kumar Kartikeya. Rahane tried to play reverse-sweep on the first ball, but missed completely. Then he tried to play again but this time the ball was towards the off stump. Rahane missed again and as a result, it rattled the off stick. With that, the right-handed batter fell for 25 after playing 24 balls as KKR were reduced to 87/2 in 10.2 overs.
Rahane played second-fiddle to Venkatesh Iyer, who got KKR off to a decent start. He was about to accelerate before losing his wicket in the 11th over.
OUT!
NO RAHANE!
WHAT?
OH, NO!
Murali Kartik on commentary is bang on:— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 9, 2022
Playing an agressive shot (reverse sweep in this case) is not Rahane,true that.
But 25(24) in a T20 match while opening, that's definitely him Kartik.#IPL2022
SAD!
It is sad when Ajinkya Rahane goes for a reverse sweep to a ball that could have easily been played in a more simplistic fashion. Rahane doesn't need them after all these years. T20 at times just needs suspension of disbelief! #IPL2022 #KKRvMI— Sudipto Gupta (@SpeaksSudipto) May 9, 2022
WHY DUDE?
Just saw Ajinkya Rahane trying to reverse sweep a ball and get bowled.— Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) May 9, 2022
Why dude? Why?
DISAPPOINTING!
Rahane is such a good cricketer down the ground and over covers . To see him get out trying to reverse sweep is disappointing #MIvKKR— Indiancricketfan (@bleedbluearmy) May 9, 2022
CAN'T!
Still can't understand...why these technically sound batsmen play that reverse sweep....rohit,rahane,sanju..like c'mon...you can hit ball anywhere in the ground#KKRvsMI— Pratik (@Pratik19331527) May 9, 2022
LOL!
Rahane playing reverse sweep 🤣🤣🤣— Sherlock (@Zallion) May 9, 2022
OH, GOD MAN!
I just saw Rahane reverse sweep, goodness me 2022 man— Tingus Pingis (@bent_copper) March 26, 2022
HARD!
Rahane playing reverse sweep😭😭 he was learning it very hard last week at BKC in a separate net and brings it immediately in the first game😭— Straight Cut (@StraightCut_) March 26, 2022
