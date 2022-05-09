sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Injured Suryakumar Yadav out of rest of season

    Suryakumar Yadav was MI's second-highest run getter this season.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:17 PM

    Mumbai Indians' star middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 after sustaining an injury to a muscle in his left forearm. Suryakumar sustained the injury during their clash against Gujarat Titans on May 6, although MI has not named any replacement yet.

    Suryakumar Yadav will miss the remainder of the Indain Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. The star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter suffered the injury during their game against Gujarat Titans on May 6. He scored 13 off 11 balls in that match, which MI won by five runs. As of now, MI have not announced any replacement yet.

    "Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," the franchise confirmed the news in a statement.

    With just two wins in ten matches, MI are at the bottom of the points table. Though Suryakumar starred with the bat, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29, which includes three half-centuries. He missed MI's first two games due to a hand injury but still, was their second-highest run getter this season.

