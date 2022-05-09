IPL 2022 | If Umran Malik don’t get it right, 156 KPH might fly off the bat for 256 KPH, opines Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has said that if Umran Malik doesn’t bowl in the right areas his 156 KPH delivery might fly off the bat for 256 KPH. Shastri further added that he should attack the stumps and channelise his express pace in the right direction in the remaining games of IPL 2022.

Umran Malik has been one of the most impressive finds of the IPL. He has been superb with his express pace in IPL 2022 but has suffered a dip in his form in the last three matches, Malik conceded 25 runs from two overs in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Before the match, he leaked 100 runs for no wickets in his last two outings. Reflecting on Malik’s dipping form, Ravi Shastri said that if Malik doesn’t get right at 156 KPH, it might fly off the bat for 256 KPH.

"When someone tells him on his face it's all good to have 156, it's exciting, it's brilliant, we all love it, you have a great future, you're going to play for India very soon. But if you don't get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

"The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to get it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly, to surprise the batter. Those kinds of thoughts should go through your mind.”

"If you don't get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 knots!"

Shastri also added that Malik needs to channelise his pace in the right direction and target the stumps to utilise his pace.

"I'm seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 154 - it doesn't matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he hasn't. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 - very good, excellent - but channelise it in the right direction," he said.