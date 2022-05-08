Reports | Delhi Capitals camp forced to isolate as a net bowler tests Covid-19 positive

Today at 1:49 PM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals are forced into isolation due to the addition of one more positive Covid case in the latest round of testing. The report reveals that a net bowler has been tested positive compelling the team to go into isolation for second time in IPL 2022.
Delhi Capitals have suffered a blow to their campaign for the second time in IPL 2022. According to a report by Cricbuzz, a net bowler in the team has tested Covid positive and the team is forced into isolation as a result. The event has occured just hours before their game against Chennai Super Kings. A fresh round of testing was also conducted on Sunday morning to take the necessary preventions.
It is the second time in the IPL 2022 when DC players are restricted to their rooms due to forced isolation. Earlier six members including Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert had Tested positive for Coronavirus. The games were shifted back then but the report says that there will be no change in the schedule of the game between CSK and DC.
"We understand the match will go ahead, otherwise we would have been informed by now. It is only a net bowler and all players are in their rooms. So we do not expect changes,” a CSK official said to Cricbuzz.
DC have 10 points in IPL 2022 and the remaining fixtures will be crucial for them to qualify for the playoffs.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.