IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 54 of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. SRH are coming in to the contest on back of a 21-run defeat against Delhi Capitals while RCB registered a win against Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs in their last game.
The competition for making it to the playoffs is becoming intense as IPL 2022 is in its business end. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore to get two points with a win and better their position in the points table. RCB would like to be in the top four to get through to the playoffs.
For RCB, either Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis or Glenn Maxwell needs to stay at the crease from one end. Kohli is out of form while the other two are getting starts but are unable to convert them into big scores. Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror have been the biggest positives for the team in the last couple of matches as they are providing stability in the middle-order. The franchise have a quality team to their aid but their unpredictability makes them vulnerable.
SRH were on a winning streak but suddenly they lost their last three games. Rahul Tripathi’s form has dipped in last three matches and that is a worrying thing for the team. Also, Kane Williamson’s strike rate becomes an issue sometimes as the other batter have the pressure of accelerating the scoreboard on his shoulders. Also, Umran Malik and T Natarajan have been wicket-taking options for SRH but Malik has leaked runs in the last two matches.
Form Guide
SRH have lost their last three matches in a row while RCB havw managed to win their recent game but lost three matches before that.
Head to Head
SRH have won 12 games against RCB while Bangalore have managed eight wins against SRH
Predicted XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Best Betting Tip
Abhishek Sharma has been in fine touch in IPL 2022. He has scores of 68, 29 and 21 in the last three matches. Overall, he has scored 324 runs from nine innings at 36 including two fifties in IPL 2022 so far.
Match Prediction
With Abhishek Sharma in form at the top and Aiden Markram hitting runs SRH are the favourites going into the contest. Also, they have a quality pace attack with Sean Abbott added to the squad.
Match Info
Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Match 54
Date - May 8, 2022.
Time - 3:30 PM IST
Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
