sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s long walk back after golden duck

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli takes long walk back after golden duck vs SRH.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s long walk back after golden duck

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:47 PM

    Virat Kohli is having his worst IPL season this year, and he disappointed against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Match 54 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium. Kohli fell for a first-ball duck, to Jagadeesha Suchith in the first over and then, took a long walk back while leaving the ground.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a worst possible start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They lost their former skipper Virat Kohli on the very first ball of the match after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. The ball was drifting into the pads, and Kohli flicked it straight to Kane Williamson, who was standing at short mid-wicket.

    Kohli, after another poor performance, was seen taking a long walk back slowly. It was his sixth golden duck in the history of the tournament, with the last two coming against the same opponent. He had another golden duck as well this year, against Lucknow Super Giants, when he fell to Dushmantha Chameera. RCB fans, as well as the entire cricket world, felt sad after his early dismissal in green jersey.

    Here's how twitter reacted after his dismissal: 

    How can God be so cruel towards one man?frown

    That's ridiculous!cry

    Massive heartbreak!

    Gotta stay with him!

    He needs a break?

    God please show some mercy!

    Can't believe!

    Exactly!

    Hahaha!

    Very harsh!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down