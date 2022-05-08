IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s long walk back after golden duck

Today at 3:47 PM
Virat Kohli is having his worst IPL season this year, and he disappointed against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Match 54 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium. Kohli fell for a first-ball duck, to Jagadeesha Suchith in the first over and then, took a long walk back while leaving the ground.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a worst possible start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They lost their former skipper Virat Kohli on the very first ball of the match after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. The ball was drifting into the pads, and Kohli flicked it straight to Kane Williamson, who was standing at short mid-wicket.
Kohli, after another poor performance, was seen taking a long walk back slowly. It was his sixth golden duck in the history of the tournament, with the last two coming against the same opponent. He had another golden duck as well this year, against Lucknow Super Giants, when he fell to Dushmantha Chameera. RCB fans, as well as the entire cricket world, felt sad after his early dismissal in green jersey.
Here's how twitter reacted after his dismissal:
How can God be so cruel towards one man?
May 8, 2022
That's ridiculous!
Golden duck for Virat Kohli, 3rd golden duck this season #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/bvq25efZ58— Ash MSDian (@ashMSDIAN7) May 8, 2022
Massive heartbreak!
3rd Golden Duck for Virat Kohli in IPL 2022.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2022
Gotta stay with him!
Duck for Kohli in Both Matches Against SRH this Season— Afsha (@AfshaCricket) May 8, 2022
He needs a break?
IPL 2022: Third golden duck for Virat Kohli— Amit Diwan (@dw_amit) May 8, 2022
Disappointed! Disaster! 😕#IPL2022 #RCBvSRH #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TFwdchALA5
God please show some mercy!
From being run machine to being duck machine king loli has came a long way#RCBvSRH #Kohli pic.twitter.com/1gYEphLPn8— ~Hydra™👑࿗ (@Besttroller49) May 8, 2022
Can't believe!
What's happening Man— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) May 8, 2022
Third Golden Duck of the #IPL2022 for Virat Kohli 😑 pic.twitter.com/v5EeCgdZP2
Exactly!
#RCBvsSRH #SRHvRCB #Duck— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 8, 2022
"Kane Williamson in the opposition exists"
Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/tB5QO3Xh3Q
Hahaha!
#RCBvSRH #RCBxPuma— 97.me (@rulokeshmeena) May 8, 2022
Another duck for kohli meanwhile fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6GDzZWjvY7
Very harsh!
3rd duck of the season for Virat Kohli— Om Unfiltered (@Omyannam2) May 8, 2022
Kohli fans:- pic.twitter.com/5BycrEo742
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.