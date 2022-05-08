IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Fazalhaq Farooqi gets hit on injured leg by Faf du Plessis's shot

During the 17th over, debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi came into the attack. While bowling his first ball of the over, he went down with a cramp while hurting his left leg. The physio came to the field to check and he was seen fit after that. However, Faf du Plessis, the RCB skipper, hit straight on that injured left leg in the next delivery, which was unfortunate for the bowler. It was a nasty blow by du Plessis, but Farooqi did well to revive himself and managed to complete the over.