    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Fazalhaq Farooqi gets hit on injured leg by Faf du Plessis's shot

    Fazalhaq Farooqi got hit on injured leg by Faf du Plessis in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:21 PM

    Fazalhaq Farooqi had a nightmare moment on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Farooqi, after going down with a cramp in his follow-through in 17th over, got hit by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on his injured left leg in the next ball.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came back well against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday in Match 54 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RCB were 109/2 at the end of 12 overs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat but then, the SRH bowling unit puiled them back, restricting to 156/2 at the end of 18 overs.

    During the 17th over, debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi came into the attack. While bowling his first ball of the over, he went down with a cramp while hurting his left leg. The physio came to the field to check and he was seen fit after that. However, Faf du Plessis, the RCB skipper, hit straight on that injured left leg in the next delivery, which was unfortunate for the bowler. It was a nasty blow by du Plessis, but Farooqi did well to revive himself and managed to complete the over.

    Here's how twitterati reacted after the incident.

