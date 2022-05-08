IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter erupts as ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik smacks unbeaten 8-ball 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 192/3 at the end of the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Faf du Plessis, who won the toss and opted to bat, anchored the innings, scoring 50-ball 73. But it was Dinesh Karthik, who took them past 190. Karthik, after coming to bat at No. 5, struck four sixes and one four in his eight-ball stay, and all of them came in the last four balls.