    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter erupts as ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik smacks unbeaten 8-ball 30

    Dinesh Karthik smacks unbeaten 8-ball 30 vs SRH.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB | Twitter erupts as ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik smacks unbeaten 8-ball 30

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:40 PM

    Dinesh Karthik has been in stupendous form during IPL 2022 as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore and he was seen doing the same against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Karthik scored an unbeaten eight-ball 30, with four sixes and one four, to take RCB to a strong position batting first.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 192/3 at the end of the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Faf du Plessis, who won the toss and opted to bat, anchored the innings, scoring 50-ball 73. But it was Dinesh Karthik, who took them past 190. Karthik, after coming to bat at No. 5, struck four sixes and one four in his eight-ball stay, and all of them came in the last four balls.

    Following the onslaught against Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik remained unbeaten on 30 off eight balls. It was a decent performance from someone, who is constantly performing in IPL 2022 to get a chance in Team India squad for their next T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 38-ball 48 and 24-ball 33 respectively, while Virat Kohli fell for golden duck.

