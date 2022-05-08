IPL 2022 | Shimron Hetmyer leaves Rajasthan Royals camp to travel back to Guyana for birth of his first child

Today at 12:30 PM
In a recent development, Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has urgently left the Indian Premier League for birth of his first child. RR posted a video sharing the update and revealed that the cricketer will travel back to Guyana as he and his wife Nirvani are set to welcome their first kid.
Shimron Hetmyer has played a key role for Rajasthan Royals this season. He has provided the team with clinical finishes and helped them post decent totals while batting in the first innings. He has scored 291 runs from 11 matches at 72.75. Hetmyer has been an important player for the franchise but he has left the team camp for the birth of his first child.
RR informed on Sunday about the update through their social media account and shared a video. The statement from the team read that they will help Hetmyer in whatever way they can and also he will be back soon.
“Shimron Hetmyer has traveled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child. We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani,” the statement read.
We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022. All the best, Hettie. We can't wait to have you back, this time as a father!” it further added.
