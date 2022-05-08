IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

Today at 7:28 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively to get two important points that can help them as things get tighter for the playoff race. Faf du Plessis was the star with the bat for his side as he smashed 73 from 50 balls to help his side reach a match-winning total.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs to get two important points in IPL 2022. This win against SRH will solidify their position on the points table as the race to the playoffs heats up. After winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first and were rocked when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Suchith on the very first ball of the match. However, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis stitched an important partnership of 105 runs to make sure that they put RCB back in the driver's seat. Faf's knock of 73 was supported by some powerful hitting by Dinesh Karthik as he scored 30 from 8 balls to help his side finish strongly.
SRH openers had a horrendous start when they came out to chase the total as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma were dismissed in the very first over of their innings for 0. Post their dismissal, Rahul Tripathi took the RCB bowlers on and smashed them to every corner of the park to get his side back in the game. He scored a 58 from 37 balls but his knock was in vain as Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul dented SRH. RCB will now be hoping to continue their winning run in the upcoming games.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Good big win by RCB
No rcb will win final this year— live life (@iconicdreamer12) May 8, 2022
Dream come true!
Finally a win in Green Jersey after many years #RCB— Deepu Nalluri (@deepu_nalluri) May 8, 2022
That's scary now!😂😂😂
😂😂😂Eesari RCB win avthadhi ani kodthundhi 😂— King👑 (@King_888888888) May 8, 2022
Revenge time!
Good win RCB pic.twitter.com/h6qkvMokWB— tanya (@traumatied) May 8, 2022
Go RCB go!!!!
All the best RCb for the playoffs and quest to win the maiden trophy 🏆 this year 👍— Nandhakumar (@nandhakumar35) May 8, 2022
Fans go crazy at bengaluru today!
Men in green win💚❤️#rcb #SRHvRCB— Cricket_Scholar🇮🇳 (@cricket_scholar) May 8, 2022
Huge win against SRH!
RCB wins by 67 runs against SRH, revenge somewhat taken of that 68 all out #IPL2022— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) May 8, 2022
Perfect men exist in perfect team!
Faf ✅— яαℓ (@Better_thn__you) May 8, 2022
Rajat✅
Maxi ✅
Dk ✅✅
Hasaranga ✅✅
Sweet revenge
Congratulations @RCBTweets & Rcbians 🥳
Very well!
Its always SRH that defeats RCB in crucial matches but today rcb played very well Dk and hasaranga played very well— Chiranth (@Chiranthcric) May 8, 2022
Good replacement!
Still indian pacer is valuable. For chahal they got hasaranga— K P 🇮🇳 (@LivinglifeasKP) May 8, 2022
