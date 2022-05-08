IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs to get two important points in IPL 2022. This win against SRH will solidify their position on the points table as the race to the playoffs heats up. After winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first and were rocked when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Suchith on the very first ball of the match. However, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis stitched an important partnership of 105 runs to make sure that they put RCB back in the driver's seat. Faf's knock of 73 was supported by some powerful hitting by Dinesh Karthik as he scored 30 from 8 balls to help his side finish strongly.