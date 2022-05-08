sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    RCB defeated SRH to win their 7th match of the tournament.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:28 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively to get two important points that can help them as things get tighter for the playoff race. Faf du Plessis was the star with the bat for his side as he smashed 73 from 50 balls to help his side reach a match-winning total.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs to get two important points in IPL 2022. This win against SRH will solidify their position on the points table as the race to the playoffs heats up. After winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first and were rocked when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Suchith on the very first ball of the match. However, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis stitched an important partnership of 105 runs to make sure that they put RCB back in the driver's seat. Faf's knock of 73 was supported by some powerful hitting by Dinesh Karthik as he scored 30 from 8 balls to help his side finish strongly.

    SRH openers had a horrendous start when they came out to chase the total as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma were dismissed in the very first over of their innings for 0. Post their dismissal, Rahul Tripathi took the RCB bowlers on and smashed them to every corner of the park to get his side back in the game. He scored a 58 from 37 balls but his knock was in vain as Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul dented SRH. RCB will now be hoping to continue their winning run in the upcoming games. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Good big win by RCB

    Dream come true!

    That's scary now!😂😂😂

    Revenge time!

    Go RCB go!!!!

    Fans go crazy at bengaluru today!

    Huge win against SRH!

    Perfect men exist in perfect team!

    Very well!

    Good replacement!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down