    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson's diamond duck

    SRH lost both openers for 0.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:05 PM

    There are very few instances in cricket when you get to see a batter getting out without even having faced a ball but this year's IPL has seen it for the second time. The first one was of KL Rahul and the second one came when Kane Williamson got run out without facing a ball against RCB.

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first. They lost Virat Kohli for a duck and it looked like SRH will dominate from thereon. But, the SRH side lost the plot as Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis took them to the cleaners. Faf du Plessis scored another valiant half-century to make sure his side reached 192/3. Dinesh Karthik too played a vital knock of 30 from 8 balls which put SRH under immense pressure.

    SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma had a nightmarish start for their side after they came out to bat. As on the very first ball of SRH's innings, the left-handed Sharma was on strike. He tried to take a cheeky single to get off strike and in the process, Kane Williamson who was running towards the danger end was run out for a diamond duck by Shahbaz Ahmed. If that was not enough, Glenn Maxwell who was bowling the first over of the innings for RCB dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 0 to rock the SRH innings.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

