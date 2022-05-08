IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson's diamond duck

SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma had a nightmarish start for their side after they came out to bat. As on the very first ball of SRH's innings, the left-handed Sharma was on strike. He tried to take a cheeky single to get off strike and in the process, Kane Williamson who was running towards the danger end was run out for a diamond duck by Shahbaz Ahmed. If that was not enough, Glenn Maxwell who was bowling the first over of the innings for RCB dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 0 to rock the SRH innings.