IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson's diamond duck

Today at 6:05 PM
There are very few instances in cricket when you get to see a batter getting out without even having faced a ball but this year's IPL has seen it for the second time. The first one was of KL Rahul and the second one came when Kane Williamson got run out without facing a ball against RCB.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first. They lost Virat Kohli for a duck and it looked like SRH will dominate from thereon. But, the SRH side lost the plot as Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis took them to the cleaners. Faf du Plessis scored another valiant half-century to make sure his side reached 192/3. Dinesh Karthik too played a vital knock of 30 from 8 balls which put SRH under immense pressure.
SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma had a nightmarish start for their side after they came out to bat. As on the very first ball of SRH's innings, the left-handed Sharma was on strike. He tried to take a cheeky single to get off strike and in the process, Kane Williamson who was running towards the danger end was run out for a diamond duck by Shahbaz Ahmed. If that was not enough, Glenn Maxwell who was bowling the first over of the innings for RCB dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 0 to rock the SRH innings.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Diamond DUCK!
May 8, 2022
Hahahaha!
Kane Williamson giving tough competition to Virat even in his worst phase. What a rivalry 🤣😭— Ankit. (@Itoxicankit) May 8, 2022
Oh ma godd.. Weee🤣🤣🤣
#SRHvsRCB#ViratKohli𓃵 #KaneWilliamson— अंकित सिंह🇮🇳 (@singhankyt) May 8, 2022
Golden duck😂😅Diamond duck pic.twitter.com/5JTl6EhrQ4
Same to same!
Kane williamson and virat kohli today #kohli,#dineshkarthick,#viratkohli,#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/tGYC6YphIy— SAMPATH RAJ (@sampathraj23) May 8, 2022
Really?
Kane Williamson has given SRH the best chance of winning this match by getting on diamond duck. Not a single ball wasted. #RCBvSRH— Jetha Claus (@jethyanand) May 8, 2022
Ridiculous day at cricket!
A day worth forgetting for openers, as three of them scored a duck 🦆 today. #ViratKohli𓃵 , Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma #RCBvSRH #glennmaxwell #DineshKartik pic.twitter.com/Ke2lDH5xfN— Snow ❄ (@sunnynoons) May 8, 2022
Hahaha! LOL
#KaneWilliamson and #ViratKohli𓃵 run scales today #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/zlsSKWMUvp— Malik_Divyansh (@imdivyanshmalik) May 8, 2022
Not out? Sure?
It's clear not out how third umpire gave out for this worst umpiring 🤦♂️— Harry_Billa (@Billa2Harry) May 8, 2022
Kane Williamson really upset#RCBvSRH#SRHvsRCB #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/dqwN25LMdG
ROCKY bhai!
Kane Williamson biggest fraud in IPL history.— Sir Alex 👑 (@__notsocool_) May 8, 2022
199 runs in 10 innings but still Hyderabad backed him. If this kind of support warner get's he definitely will win the trophy.#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/o12Ppnncdc
Looks like!
Not out dude— Strange (@nenu_okadniunna) May 8, 2022
#OrangeArmy #KaneWilliamson #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/IiKfZgiLsm
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.