IPL 2022 | I just tried to keep it simple with good cricketing shots, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

"I just tried to keep it simple - good cricketing shots. I want to dedicate this innings to Zubin sir (Zubin Bharucha). He has helped me a lot during all the times, whenever I was sitting with him, when I was down. He has been pushing me always. It's been a pleasure to perform like this. He has motivated me a lot, pushing me everyday like 'you can do it, you will do it, just keep working hard.' I will just keep doing what I am doing, I will try my best," Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.