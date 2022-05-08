IPL 2022 | I just tried to keep it simple with good cricketing shots, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Today at 9:55 AM
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has said that he tried to keep things simple with some good cricketing shots during his fifty against Punjab Kings in the last game. Jaiswal dedicated his knock to director of Cricket for RR, Zubin Bharucha for his tremendous support during tough times.
Rajasthan Royals scripted a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings cementing their position in the top four of the points table. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal played a key role for the team in their victories. Punjab Kings batted first and posted a decent total of 189/5. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 28 runs.
In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant attacking inning to make the chase easy. He smashed 68 runs from 41 balls striking the ball cleanly. Shimron Hetmyer finished the proceedings in the end with his cameo but Jaiswal was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match for his performance. Reflecting on his knock, Jaiswal revealed that he just tried to keep things simple. Also, he dedicated his knock to Zubin Bharucha for his unconditional support and motivation.
"I just tried to keep it simple - good cricketing shots. I want to dedicate this innings to Zubin sir (Zubin Bharucha). He has helped me a lot during all the times, whenever I was sitting with him, when I was down. He has been pushing me always. It's been a pleasure to perform like this. He has motivated me a lot, pushing me everyday like 'you can do it, you will do it, just keep working hard.' I will just keep doing what I am doing, I will try my best," Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.
Jaiswal's knock was studded with nine boundaries and two sixes and his stay on the crease ensured that the required run-rate was always within reach. Jaiswal said that he was not expecting to get the ‘Man of the Match’ award.
"To be honest, I didn't know I will be the Man of the Match. It's an amazing feeling whenever I go and bat, with all my pride I go and bat," He stated.
