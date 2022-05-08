sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Chennai Super Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni's CSK defeated Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Chennai Super Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:27 PM

    The Chennai Super Kings outplayed Delhi Capitals in all departments to beat them in match number 55 of the IPL this season. Devon Conway was the star with the bat for the MS Dhoni-led side and managed to post a huge total against Rishabh Pant's Delhi side which proved to be match-winning in the end.

    Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs after dominating throughout the game in match number 55 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, CSK dominated from the word go as Devon Conway (85) demolished the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack. Conway took on their best bowler of the tournament Kuldeep Yadav and amongst other bowlers even he was taken to the cleaners. Rishabh Pant looked clueless as CSK kept dominating DC bowlers. MS Dhoni too played an important hand as he scored 21 from 8 balls to make sure they finished with 208/6.

    Delhi Capitals were under pressure from the moment they started the chase. It was made tougher when they lost opener KS Bharat early in their innings. David Warner who has been the man in form for Delhi smashed the CSK bowlers for boundaries but fell for 19 as he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Delhi captain Rishabh Pant started positively as he struck three boundaries on his first three balls. But, his short stay was ended by Moeen Ali who made sure Delhi were choked for runs. With this loss, Delhi Capitals will find it very difficult to reach the playoffs this season.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Thala!

    The aura!

    Yup

    Going strong!

    Happy man!

    Alive

    Sexy!

    Fav

    Group Hug

    The team

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down