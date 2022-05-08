IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Chennai Super Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Yesterday at 11:27 PM
The Chennai Super Kings outplayed Delhi Capitals in all departments to beat them in match number 55 of the IPL this season. Devon Conway was the star with the bat for the MS Dhoni-led side and managed to post a huge total against Rishabh Pant's Delhi side which proved to be match-winning in the end.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs after dominating throughout the game in match number 55 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, CSK dominated from the word go as Devon Conway (85) demolished the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack. Conway took on their best bowler of the tournament Kuldeep Yadav and amongst other bowlers even he was taken to the cleaners. Rishabh Pant looked clueless as CSK kept dominating DC bowlers. MS Dhoni too played an important hand as he scored 21 from 8 balls to make sure they finished with 208/6.
Delhi Capitals were under pressure from the moment they started the chase. It was made tougher when they lost opener KS Bharat early in their innings. David Warner who has been the man in form for Delhi smashed the CSK bowlers for boundaries but fell for 19 as he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Delhi captain Rishabh Pant started positively as he struck three boundaries on his first three balls. But, his short stay was ended by Moeen Ali who made sure Delhi were choked for runs. With this loss, Delhi Capitals will find it very difficult to reach the playoffs this season.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Thala!
Most Sixes in 19th Over in IPL— DHONIsm™ ❤️🦁 (@DHONIism) May 8, 2022
1. MS Dhoni - 37* 🦁🔥@MSDhoni #IPL2022 #WhistlePodu
The aura!
More than the sixes, it's his unmatched CRAZE and unrivalled AURA of @msdhoni that gives us HIGH 💉❤️#WhistlePodu #MSDhoni @ChennaiIPL— DHONI Trends™ 🦁 (@TrendsDhoni) May 8, 2022
Yup
We missed this CSK in the first half.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2022
Going strong!
This opening pair gonna win CSK IPL in coming seasons.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 8, 2022
Happy man!
Happiness of MS Dhoni when CSK won the match. pic.twitter.com/XiiH8Q3j7A— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 8, 2022
Alive
CSK are still alive in IPL 2022.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2022
Sexy!
THIS SIX 🥵🔥👑MS DHONI🔥🔥🔥#IPL2022 #CSK𓃬 #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/iQ3hDWGIGM— Amit! (@RIYYUZAKI) May 8, 2022
Fav
There’s something about Left handed opening overseas batters in #CSK’s jersey. Hayden. Hussey. And now, Conway.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 8, 2022
Group Hug
Team #CSK𓃬 💛 pic.twitter.com/bPNG3HiRRo— 🌹𝙎𝙪𝙟𝙞 𝘼𝙠🕊️ ༺💛𝘾𝙎𝙆 💛༻ (@SujiAk1) May 8, 2022
The team
Completely Team effort Deserved this achievement #CSK𓃬 👏🙌— SagarCharanism™||MSD (@SagarCharanism) May 8, 2022
