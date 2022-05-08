IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Chennai Super Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Delhi Capitals were under pressure from the moment they started the chase. It was made tougher when they lost opener KS Bharat early in their innings. David Warner who has been the man in form for Delhi smashed the CSK bowlers for boundaries but fell for 19 as he was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Delhi captain Rishabh Pant started positively as he struck three boundaries on his first three balls. But, his short stay was ended by Moeen Ali who made sure Delhi were choked for runs. With this loss, Delhi Capitals will find it very difficult to reach the playoffs this season.