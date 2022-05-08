IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as David Warner is livid after his dismissal

Today at 10:27 PM
This year's Indian Premier League has seen quite a few instances when the batters have made their displeasure known to the umpire after being given out. In the game between DC and CSK at DY Patil stadium, David Warner was seen livid after being given out leg before the wicket by umpire Nitin Menon.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings were locked in a battle in match number 55 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and they did brilliantly as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) gave them a flying start. The two batters took the Delhi bowlers and deposited them to every part of the ground as they stitched another century stand for their side. This was followed by some brutal hitting by Shivam Dube (32) who was promoted up the order by skipper MS Dhoni. The final touches came from MS Dhoni's bat who scored 21 from 8 balls to help his team reach 208/6.
Delhi Capitals came out to chase the daunting total and lost opener, KS Bharat, early in the innings. However, David Warner who has been the star for Delhi was once again in terrific form as he struck boundaries to every corner of the ground. However, on the second ball of the fourth over, Warner tried to reverse sweep Maheesh Theekshana but completely missed the ball and was given out by umpire Nitin Menon. The Australian batter reviewed it straightaway and replays showed that he was given out on the basis of the umpire's call. This left David Warner red-faced as he made his displeasure known to the umpire while walking back to the dugout.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Four and DRS!
May 8, 2022
The stare down!
May 8, 2022
Worst behaved?
Is David Warner the worst behaved batsman playing the gentleman's game? @davidwarner31 @IPL #CSKvDC— Birsa Dasgupta (@BirsaDasgupta) May 8, 2022
Arrogant!
Warner 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 is always arrogant he just being fake in Social media for followers.— AZEEM DULQUER (@AzeemDulquer) May 8, 2022
Still some Sh*t fans saying he is good person🤮
Real Warner!
that is the real david warner face 🤣🤣— ɐslɐɯ #rcb 🍁 (@pitchinginline) May 8, 2022
Clear OUT!
Why people think that’s not out #DavidWarner ? It hit the stumps ! So why I see people crying fixers #CSKvDC— clement jeshurun (@clementjeshurun) May 8, 2022
Poor
poor umpiring again 😓 #DavidWarner sad for you#DCvsCSK— Deepak (@Deepak96712859) May 8, 2022
LOL!
Same Energy! #DavidWarner #IPL2022 #DCvsCSK #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/RzAdhIXczq— 𝐊𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐤 𝐘𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@koushi_yuvaan) May 8, 2022
Unfortunate!
Unfortunate for @davidwarner31 and @DelhiCapitals #IPL2022 #CSKvDC— Kepler (@gm_canopus) May 8, 2022
Love Affair!
Love Affair of @DelhiCapitals & Umpire Nitin Menon Continues in #IPL2022@IPL @BCCI #IPL2022@RishabhPant17 @davidwarner31 @DelhiCapitals— Nitish Bharadwaj (@NoteWrthyNitish) May 8, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.