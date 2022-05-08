IPL 2022, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as David Warner is livid after his dismissal

Delhi Capitals came out to chase the daunting total and lost opener, KS Bharat, early in the innings. However, David Warner who has been the star for Delhi was once again in terrific form as he struck boundaries to every corner of the ground. However, on the second ball of the fourth over, Warner tried to reverse sweep Maheesh Theekshana but completely missed the ball and was given out by umpire Nitin Menon. The Australian batter reviewed it straightaway and replays showed that he was given out on the basis of the umpire's call. This left David Warner red-faced as he made his displeasure known to the umpire while walking back to the dugout.