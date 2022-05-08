sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC |Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje's celebration after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Anrich Nortje dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC |Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje's celebration after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:43 PM

    They say T20 cricket is cruel to the bowlers as the margin of error for them is really fine and in most games, as the batters dominate. But, during the game between CSK and DC Anrich Nortje was elated after getting Ruturaj Gaikwad who had smashed him for a boundary on the previous ball.

    Chennai Super Kings were up against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2022. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl against MS Dhoni's CSK. Pant's decision to bowl backfired as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were in terrific form from ball one of the game. Devon Conway with his elegant strokeplay smashed the Delhi bowlers all around the ground as he took them on. He was well supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the two put on a century-stand for the first wicket.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the supporting role while Devon Conway was smashing the bowlers. But, Gaikwad was not missing out on any opportunities and was striking well. The right-handed batter on the fourth ball of the tenth over which was being bowled by Anrich Nortje played a stunning cut shot for four. Following this, the South African pacer delivered the next ball at 152.6 kmph which was a short one and climbed up on Gaikwad. The CSK batter was unable to control is shot and ended up giving a simple catch to Axar Patel who was standing at mid-wicket. Nortje was pumped as he celebrated the wicket. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Rutu gone!

    They ran 4!

    Conway!

    On Loop!

    Memories!

    The Best!

    Fantastic!

    Many Times!

    The GOAT pair!

    Macha!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down