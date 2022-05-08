IPL 2022, CSK vs DC |Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje's celebration after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the supporting role while Devon Conway was smashing the bowlers. But, Gaikwad was not missing out on any opportunities and was striking well. The right-handed batter on the fourth ball of the tenth over which was being bowled by Anrich Nortje played a stunning cut shot for four. Following this, the South African pacer delivered the next ball at 152.6 kmph which was a short one and climbed up on Gaikwad. The CSK batter was unable to control is shot and ended up giving a simple catch to Axar Patel who was standing at mid-wicket. Nortje was pumped as he celebrated the wicket.