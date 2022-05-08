IPL 2022, CSK vs DC |Twitter reacts to Anrich Nortje's celebration after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad

Today at 8:43 PM
They say T20 cricket is cruel to the bowlers as the margin of error for them is really fine and in most games, as the batters dominate. But, during the game between CSK and DC Anrich Nortje was elated after getting Ruturaj Gaikwad who had smashed him for a boundary on the previous ball.
Chennai Super Kings were up against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2022. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl against MS Dhoni's CSK. Pant's decision to bowl backfired as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were in terrific form from ball one of the game. Devon Conway with his elegant strokeplay smashed the Delhi bowlers all around the ground as he took them on. He was well supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the two put on a century-stand for the first wicket.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the supporting role while Devon Conway was smashing the bowlers. But, Gaikwad was not missing out on any opportunities and was striking well. The right-handed batter on the fourth ball of the tenth over which was being bowled by Anrich Nortje played a stunning cut shot for four. Following this, the South African pacer delivered the next ball at 152.6 kmph which was a short one and climbed up on Gaikwad. The CSK batter was unable to control is shot and ended up giving a simple catch to Axar Patel who was standing at mid-wicket. Nortje was pumped as he celebrated the wicket.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Rutu gone!
May 8, 2022
They ran 4!
May 8, 2022
Conway!
CSK Players to score 3 consecutive 50s— CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) May 8, 2022
• Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2020
• Faf Du Plessis - 2021
• Devon Conway- 2022 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyVglunYlc
On Loop!
One can watch Ruturaj Gaikwad whole day on a loop!— Rais Pathan (@PathanRaisKhan) May 8, 2022
Proper batting. #CSKvDC
Memories!
Ruturaj Gaikwad & A South African opening for #CSK in yellow jersey— Siddhant (@CricSidd) May 8, 2022
We all know How that ends up.#IPL #IPL2022 #CSK pic.twitter.com/P7H0kLu66s
The Best!
There no best opening partnership than #RuturajGaikwad and #Conway #CSKvDC— Shiva (@ShivaMS2717) May 8, 2022
Fantastic!
Fantastic opening stand btw @Ruutu1331 & Devon Conway 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) May 8, 2022
Perfect opening partners for CSK going forward 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽. #IPL2022 #CSKvsDC #WhistlePodu
Many Times!
And how many times did he got out against that short ball?— Marc Spector (@sylesh146) May 8, 2022
Lost the count 💔🙂#RuturajGaikwad
The GOAT pair!
This reminds me. Of this goat pair #CSKvDC #RuturajGaikwad @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/Oew8VPgTIj— Sᴛᴇᴘsᴏɴ Fʟᴇᴍᴋɪɴɢ💭 (@Sp_fleming7) May 8, 2022
Macha!
Machiga adav mawa manchi support echinav ❤️#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/rr8gIjM7d8— SPIRIT🏹🚩 (@Saisravan007) May 8, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.