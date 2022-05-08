IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube silences commentators after being promoted by MS Dhoni

Today at 9:19 PM
There were plenty of occasions in the past when captains often got received criticism for making bold moves and it happened again when CSK skipper MS Dhoni decided to promote Shivam Dube to No. 3 against DC. However, Dube proved the critics wrong, scoring 19-ball 32, to keep the scoreboard going.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a dream start against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad forged an 110-run first-wicket stand to set the tone before the latter was dismised by Anrich Nortje in the 11th over.
Then MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, made a wild move. He promoted Shivam Dube, who came in place of Ravindra Jadeja, at No. 3, ahead of Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu. The commentators started asking about the decision, as they thought CSK might not be able to get the benifits of a solid start.
But Dube proved them wrong. He played a breezy cameo, scoring 32 off 19 balls, with two massive sixes and as many fours, to carry on the momentum going. Then in the 18th over, he was undone by Mitchell Marsh.
Perfect Reply!
May 8, 2022
And he departs!
May 8, 2022
Glance of gayle!
there is a glance of gayle in shivam dube's bat swing #IPL2022 #IPL #csk #shivamdube— om om (@omom62940929) May 8, 2022
He just started his career!
It's vintage @IamShivamDube 🔥#CSKvDC— SHUBHAM🇷🇺 (@Singhh_ji) May 8, 2022
Vibe hai!
Devon Conway and Shivam Dube were giving vibes of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.....🙂 pic.twitter.com/u2Nk3I7csC— ꌗꂦꃅꍏꀤ꒒ꪜ (@iamsohail__1) May 8, 2022
Badass!
Shivam Dube is badass till footwork is not required— The Vipul Vaibhaw (@vipul__vaibhaw) May 8, 2022
Bit early!
That was a bit early criticism of Shivam Dube. @kartikmurali . Too early to question Thala's decision.Else you were spot on today🙌🙌#CSKvDC— Manish Kumar (@manish13265) May 8, 2022
Dr. Hathi!
Shivam Dube of IPL is Dr. Hathi of GPL— The Vipul Vaibhaw (@vipul__vaibhaw) May 8, 2022
Yuvi vibes!
Shivam Dube gives off some big Yuvraj Singh vibes 👀#CSKvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/xhJw9TkPUK— Brendon Netto (@BrendonNetto) May 8, 2022
The lord!
The battle to claim the title of lord.— Shivam (@failed_comic) May 8, 2022
Shivam dube vs Shardul thakur.#CSKvDC
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.