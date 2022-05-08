sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube silences commentators after being promoted by MS Dhoni

    Shivam Dube plays a breezy cameo vs DC in IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube silences commentators after being promoted by MS Dhoni

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:19 PM

    There were plenty of occasions in the past when captains often got received criticism for making bold moves and it happened again when CSK skipper MS Dhoni decided to promote Shivam Dube to No. 3 against DC. However, Dube proved the critics wrong, scoring 19-ball 32, to keep the scoreboard going.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a dream start against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad forged an 110-run first-wicket stand to set the tone before the latter was dismised by Anrich Nortje in the 11th over.

    Then MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, made a wild move. He promoted Shivam Dube, who came in place of Ravindra Jadeja, at No. 3, ahead of Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu. The commentators started asking about the decision, as they thought CSK might not be able to get the benifits of a solid start.

    But Dube proved them wrong. He played a breezy cameo, scoring 32 off 19 balls, with two massive sixes and as many fours, to carry on the momentum going. Then in the 18th over, he was undone by Mitchell Marsh.

