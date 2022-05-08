IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘distraught’ Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 11-ball 21

Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Oftentimes on cricket fields, batsmen seem to get upset after the way they get dismissed by the bowlers, and it happened for Rishabh Pant during DC's IPL 2022 fixture against CSK. Pant, after scoring 21 off 10 balls, got an under-edge off CSK's Moeen Ali before the ball found the leg stumps.
Delhi Capitals (DC) were chasing a mammoth target of 209 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They did not get the start they were looking for, as they lost their premier batter David Warner inside the Powerplay. Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh then staged a counterattack against the CSK bowlers, taking them to 72/2 in 7.2 overs before Marsh fell to Moeen Ali.
But then in the ninth over, Moeen probably gave DC the decisive blow. He bowled a length ball outside of stump, which Pant tried to play on the backfoot. However, it only found an under-edge before went to hit the leg-stump. Pant, batting on 21 off 11 balls, looked so good against the spinners, but he looked distraught at the crease after being dismissed by such a fasion.
CSK, with the dismissal, triggered a collapse to reduce DC to 86/7 in 11.2 overs.
May 8, 2022
May 8, 2022
@RishabhPant17 @delhicapitals pic.twitter.com/33JTu9aNFs— Tandoori (@tandoori_reddy) May 8, 2022
Evad tiskomanad ra chasing 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙏🙏 #RishabhPant #DelhiCapitals. Nka chepindu chase chestam ani. #CSKvDC ee CSK poyedi pokunda DC ni tiskoni potundhi 🙏.— Manikanth (@always_thinker_) May 8, 2022
Rishabh pant time to call your players back . That's the only way your team cannot lose 😡 @DelhiCapitals @ChennaiIPL #CSKvDC— Shekhar Vijayan 🇮🇳 (@shevititan) May 8, 2022
@RishabhPant17 bhai tu WT20 k layak nahi h,Sust kaptaan..dilli walo ka daily dil todta h.. @DineshKarthik will b the best..@BCCI @IPL @MukeshPandeySG @theskindoctor13 @WisdenIndia— Aurbendo Khujrowal (@HindutaniLaunda) May 8, 2022
Rishabh Pant in post match interview— Ram Abbireddy 🌘🦅 (@Ram_abbireddy17) May 8, 2022
Rishabh Pant is not captain material he should play as a player freely it will be his natural game David Warner should get captaincy from next season #DCvsCSK— Siddharth Chaudhary (@Siddhar54729744) May 8, 2022
Rishabh Pant just wasted an opportunity to tame a T20 game. No 50 this season yet for someone batting at No.4 #CSKvDC ,copied from vikrant gupta 😂😂— Gokul Bhusal (@go98kul) May 8, 2022
Another proof that #SanjuSamson should be our first choice wicket keeper in short format!! Have already wasted so many years of Sanju @BCCI !!— Immortality (@ajay36mittal) May 8, 2022
All hope on you @ImRo45 to get your team right!#DCvsCSK #DCvCSK #RishabhPant https://t.co/FxbER7YKde
Rishabh pant you can't do that. pic.twitter.com/re6ElUqjj8— Vaibhav yadav (@yadav_bandhu_3) May 8, 2022
