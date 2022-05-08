sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘distraught’ Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 11-ball 21

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 11-ball 21 vs CSK.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘distraught’ Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 11-ball 21

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:49 PM

    Oftentimes on cricket fields, batsmen seem to get upset after the way they get dismissed by the bowlers, and it happened for Rishabh Pant during DC's IPL 2022 fixture against CSK. Pant, after scoring 21 off 10 balls, got an under-edge off CSK's Moeen Ali before the ball found the leg stumps.

    Delhi Capitals (DC) were chasing a mammoth target of 209 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They did not get the start they were looking for, as they lost their premier batter David Warner inside the Powerplay. Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh then staged a counterattack against the CSK bowlers, taking them to 72/2 in 7.2 overs before Marsh fell to Moeen Ali.

    But then in the ninth over, Moeen probably gave DC the decisive blow. He bowled a length ball outside of stump, which Pant tried to play on the backfoot. However, it only found an under-edge before went to hit the leg-stump. Pant, batting on 21 off 11 balls, looked so good against the spinners, but he looked distraught at the crease after being dismissed by such a fasion.

    CSK, with the dismissal, triggered a collapse to reduce DC to 86/7 in 11.2 overs.

    All over

    Gone!

    The gangs of Chennai!

    CSK power!

    Call back!

    Harsh!

    LOL!

    Not a captain material!

    Wasted!

    Sanju over Rishabh?

    You just can't

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down