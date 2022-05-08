IPL 2022, CSK vs DC | Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary have taken time to mature, admits MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has admitted that their uncapped pace duo of Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary have taken some time to produce an improved show altogether. Mukesh and Simarjeet took two wickets apiece to help CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in Match 55 of IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept their hopes of qualifing the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a resounding 91-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The MS Dhoni-led side were the superior team right from the beginning of the contest, and did not give any chance to the opponent. They piled up 208/6 after Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked them to bat, and then skittled DC out for 117 in 17.4 overs. Notably, it was CSK's fourth-biggest margin (by runs) of victory in IPL.

All five CSK bowlers took at least a wicket, with Moeen Ali doing the most damage. The Englishman returned excellent figures of 4-0-13-3. Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh -- two uncapped CSK pace bowlers -- took two wickets apiece, while Dwayne Bravo finished on 2-24 in 2.4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took the other wicket, of David Warner's.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni credited CSK's two uncapped seamers -- Mukesh and Simarjeet -- for staging an improvement performance against DC. At the same time, the CSK skipper admitted that the duo have taken some time to become better.

"Both Simarjeet and Mukesh have taken time to mature. They have the capability, the more they play, the better they'll get at game sense," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"It is ultimately about reading which is a good delivery to bowl and which is a delivery to not bowl. In T20 cricket, it is all about knowing which delivery not to bowl."

When asked about the big-margin win, Dhoni felt that had CSK got that type of victory earlier in IPL 2022, the scenario could have been different.

"It really helps. It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss. The ball stops and comes, and it behaves only after 13-14 overs. Everybody contributed a bit. Runs on the board really help, and it was important to restrict their big-hitters," he added.

Following the result, CSK moved up to eigth on the points table, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders due to a better net run rate. They have now won four and lost seven. DC, on the other hand, remained at fifth place, with five wins and six defeats.