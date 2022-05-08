IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 3:29 PM
Chennai Super Kings will square off against Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on May 8. CSK lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 13 runs while DC registered a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in their recent game.
Delhi Capitals will play against Chennai Super Kings with an aim to win their game and strengthen their chances of advancing to the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings’ chances of making it to the playoffs are rare and they can test their bench strength in the remaining games.
For DC, their opening pair David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are in terrific form. Rovman Powell was brilliant in last game and with the kind of hitting ability he showed he can be a superb finisher in the league. Anrich Nortje has regained his rhythm in last match and the team looks fine. The only issue team can face is due to the strange bowling rotations implemented by captain Rishabh Pant.
CSK have struggled throughout the season. Rutuaj Gaikwad has been playing good in the last couple of games but he hasn’t been as good as he was last season. Batting wasn’t much issue for CSK this season as different players performed in different games. The lack of wicket-taking options in the squad and absence of Deepak Chahar has led to a poor season for them.
Form Guide
DC have won three games from the last five they played whereas CSK have managed to win two matches from last five.
Head to Head
CSK have won 16 matches against DC while DC have been the winners on 10 occasions
Predicted XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.
Best Betting Tip
Warner has been in sublime touch this season. He has amassed 313 runs from eight matches at 52.17 and a strike rate of 154.95.
Match Prediction
Delhi Capitals have a winning momentum on their side. Plus their bowling and batting unit looks more solid with the current form. So, DC are the favourites to win the game.
Match Info
Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match 55
Date - May 8, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
