IPL 2022 | Bowling a hard length ball was the plan against Andre Russell, reveals Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants registered a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. The win has taken LSG to the top of the points table. Batting first, they posted a total of 176/7 in the first innings. The target was not easy and Kolkata Knight Riders were losing wickets at regular intervals of time.

However, Andre Russell was looking dangerous at one point of time. He smashed 45 runs from 19 balls but a game-changing spell from Avesh Khan sent him back to the pavilion. Avesh picked three wickets while conceding 19 runs including a maiden over. His spell restricted the KKR batters to accelerate at the back end and was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ for his performance.

“Goal was to get him out (Russell). Had a chat with Rahul, the talk was that if I get hit for six off a hard length ball, I'll still back it. Have seen him get out to that length. He's one player who can singlehandedly win the game,” Avesh said in the post-match presentation.