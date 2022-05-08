IPL 2022 | A good knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the cards, says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals secured a win over Punjab Kings by six wickets on Saturday. They are now in a strong position to make it to the playoffs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the key batter for RR as he made chasing 190 runs look very easy. Jaiswal smashed 68 runs from 41 balls while opening the innings and guided the team to victory. Winning captain Sanju Samson said that Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a good inning as he has been practicing hard in the nets.