IPL 2022 | A good knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the cards, says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has stated that the team knew that Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a good inning after winning against Punjab Kings by six wickets. Samson also praised the batting unit for their successful chase saying almost every batter showed a great intent while chasing.
Rajasthan Royals secured a win over Punjab Kings by six wickets on Saturday. They are now in a strong position to make it to the playoffs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the key batter for RR as he made chasing 190 runs look very easy. Jaiswal smashed 68 runs from 41 balls while opening the innings and guided the team to victory. Winning captain Sanju Samson said that Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a good inning as he has been practicing hard in the nets.
"We all knew that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) was due for a good innings. He spends quality time training and practising, spending a lot of hours in the nets. Very happy for him," said Samson in the post-match presentation.
Jos Buttler scored 30 runs from 16 balls in the chase and Shimron Hetmyer played a cameo of 31 runs from 16 balls to finish the proceedings. Earlier in the match, Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty for PBKS helping them to post a total of 189/5. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 28 runs. Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each. Samson praised the batting unit after the victory saying that almost every batter showed intent.
"Really great intent shown by almost every batsman. I have been learning a lot, things have been getting clearer and clearer. Having the same side for almost every game helps to identify the situation and how to use the longer and shorter side, you need to keep on changing the bowlers according to the situation,” he explained.
There is no set strategy that fast bowlers have to bowl at the death, I feel anyone having a great temperament and having great experience can do the job for the team. He (Yuzvendra Chahal) said that he is even ready to bowl the 20th over, he is confident and he is doing well for the team.”
