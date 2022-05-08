sport iconCricket

    County Championship 2022 | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara unleashes a stunning shot for maximum

    Cheteshwar Pujara has been batting superbly in County Championship 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:03 PM

    Cheteshwar Pujara has been on a roll in the ongoing County Championship 2022 scoring 672 runs from seven innings at 134.40 so far. Pujara once again showed his class in the tournament smashing a majestic upper-cut on delivery outside off to deposit Shaheen Afridi into the stands for a maximum.

    After being dropped from the Indian Test squad and having a disappointing Ranji Trophy campaign, Cheteshwar Pujara is on a roll in the County Championship. Pujara is scoring a plethora of runs and is amongst the top five highest run-getter this season so far. He once again continued his red hot form smashing a century against Middlesex on Saturday. 

    Pujara remained unbeaten on 125 runs from 149 balls but he had a face-off against Shaheen Afridi during the knock. Afridi was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a short ball way outside the off-stump. The plan was executed in order to deceive the batter but Pujara counter-attacked with an upper-cut. The ball flew over the third-man boundary and landed into the stands for a maximum. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

