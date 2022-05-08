County Championship 2022 | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara unleashes a stunning shot for maximum

Pujara remained unbeaten on 125 runs from 149 balls but he had a face-off against Shaheen Afridi during the knock. Afridi was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a short ball way outside the off-stump. The plan was executed in order to deceive the batter but Pujara counter-attacked with an upper-cut. The ball flew over the third-man boundary and landed into the stands for a maximum.