County Championship 2022 | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara unleashes a stunning shot for maximum

Today at 12:03 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara has been on a roll in the ongoing County Championship 2022 scoring 672 runs from seven innings at 134.40 so far. Pujara once again showed his class in the tournament smashing a majestic upper-cut on delivery outside off to deposit Shaheen Afridi into the stands for a maximum.
After being dropped from the Indian Test squad and having a disappointing Ranji Trophy campaign, Cheteshwar Pujara is on a roll in the County Championship. Pujara is scoring a plethora of runs and is amongst the top five highest run-getter this season so far. He once again continued his red hot form smashing a century against Middlesex on Saturday.
Pujara remained unbeaten on 125 runs from 149 balls but he had a face-off against Shaheen Afridi during the knock. Afridi was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a short ball way outside the off-stump. The plan was executed in order to deceive the batter but Pujara counter-attacked with an upper-cut. The ball flew over the third-man boundary and landed into the stands for a maximum.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
WOW!
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a Six off Shaheen Shah Afridi.— Cric Top Class (@crictopclass) May 7, 2022
🎥 Sussex Cricket YouTube channel#Sussex #Pujara #Shaheen #Middlesex #SUSvMDX pic.twitter.com/Tzrqvm4M76
PUJARA!
An upper cut six by Pujara against Shaheen Afridi in county. pic.twitter.com/S98IzbIpEA— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2022
STOP IT!
Stop the press!— Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) May 7, 2022
Pujara has upper cut Shaheen Shah Afridi over third man for six!
HAHA!
Pujara showing Afridi his place in tests— Cricket fan (@Cricket94859781) May 8, 2022
UPPERCUT!
CA Pujara!!🤧 pic.twitter.com/Il9sRUYKYH— Karan (@_karan_99_) May 8, 2022
TREAT!
“Treat to watch”, Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara scores an upper-cut six against Shaheen Afridi https://t.co/4pJ2w6AJQ2— swagcricket (@swagcricket) May 8, 2022
COME SOON!
Away from the IPL glamour Pujara is working very hard to get back into the mix, hopefully he will make a comeback into the test team soon https://t.co/fTXuq3gFD4— Hemanth (@hemuhere) May 8, 2022
WORLD-CLASS!
Pujara is a world class batsman. He was out of form. He has now got his form back. Its not like Pujara was bad earlier and now he has changed his game or has improved. He has been like this for a long time.— Derek AB (@DAB_Derek) May 8, 2022
BRILLIANT!
pujara scored another attacking 💯. it's 4th century in this county championship. 🔥🔥🔥— aminul hoque (@aminulhoque027) May 8, 2022
pujara is just briliant in county cricket ✅✅
