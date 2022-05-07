Virat Kohli was set to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record in international cricket but slump in form has made it difficult, reckons Rashid Latif

Today at 9:30 AM
Rashid Latif has mentioned that Virat Kohli was looking set to break international records for Sachin Tendulkar at one point but a lean patch has made the task difficult for him. Latif also added that Kohli’s poor form has sort of reached its extreme considering his struggle to score runs.
Virat Kohli’s form in international cricket and now in IPL has been the talk of the town. In August 2019, Kohli smashed consecutive centuries in the series against West Indies. He was looking well set to go past the record most centuries by Sachin Tendulkar. However, his struggles with the bat started the same year and it has been a long wait since then for his international ton. Kohli has been going through a rough patch in international cricket but he is struggling to score in IPL as well.
Rashid Latif is the new name to share his views on Kohli’s form saying that he was once looking to break the records set by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket but the dip in form will now make it difficult for him to do so. Latif also added that his poor form has sort of reached the extreme.
"Every player goes through this phase, some come out of it early, some take a long. Guys like Kohli have more pressure because they are attractions. Ravi Shastri and others have suggested rest but Virat Kohli knows best. When he was in form, he would score heaps of runs. The way he used to perform, Virat was set to break Sachin Tendulkar's record with ease, he had scored so many hundreds. He took it to the extreme. But now when he is dealing with bad form, that too has come at extreme, that too has peaked," Latif said on the YouTube show 'Caught Behind'.
Kohli has been struggling with his form but he has scores of 58 and 30 in the last couple of games. His half-century studded with six boundaries a single maximum came against Gujarat Titans. Latif said that there were signs of his return to the form during the innings against GT.
"He has to come out of this rough patch himself. Everyone has the belief in him and he will come back, and the day he realised it himself, he will start doing it. Against Gujarat Titans, he has started doing it. I could see that touch. In the last few games, there were a few inside edged and things like that but the other day against GT, he hit a couple of crisp drives, played Shami well, he looks on good touch. If he can continue doing it, runs will come," he stated.
