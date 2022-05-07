SL vs BAN | Sri Lanka batters should be brave and positive in the series against Bangladesh, says Chris Silverwood

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has said that the batters in the team should be positive and brave while playing in the series against Bangladesh. He also informed that the bowlers are being instructed to bowl with full effort on the first 12 balls as they have a real impact on bowler’s spell.

Sri Lanka are set to tour Bangladesh for two Tests from May 11. The tour will also mark the beginning of Chris Silverwood’s tenure as Sri Lanka head coach. The first Test will be played in Chattogram from May 15 to May 19. The second Test will be hosted in Dhaka from May 23 to May 27.

Silverwood was the head coach of the England cricket team in his previous stint. After taking the charge of Sri Lanka this month, he will have the tough task of reviewing a team who is ranked seventh in Tests and eighth in ODIs. Ahead of the tour of Bangladesh, Silverwood said that the Sri Lankan batters should be brave and play with positive intent.

"That's not to say we have to be reckless, what I'm saying is we have to bring smarts into that as well. But I do want them to be positive, I want them to be brave," he said in the press-conference ahead of the series.

"If we go with that attitude, the dot-ball rates will come down and the strike-rates will go up, which can only be a good thing."

Bowling becomes a key asset for the team to win a series away from home. Silverwood revealed that he had specifically challenged the bowlers to breathe fire in the first 12 balls.

"I've specifically challenged the test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls, because as we all know the first 12 balls have a real impact on your spell as well as put pressure back on the batters," he stated.

"I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves."