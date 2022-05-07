IPL 2022 | Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I World Cup in Australia this year, opines Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said that Umran Malik should play in the Indian team along with Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year. He also added that Malik will inspire many youngsters ti take up cricket as a career with his terrific performances in IPL 2022.

Umran Malik has been a rising pace sensation in the country with his exploits in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him before the mega auction for the ongoing season and he is proving his worth terrifying the batters with his express pace. Malik has bagged 15 wickets in ten matches with an economy of 8.80. Malik has been expensive in the last two games for SRH but he has proved himself to be an economical and wicket-taking bowler earlier in the tournament.

Many of the former cricketers and experts have suggested including him in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup later this year. Harbhajan Singh is the new name to join the list and he is of the opinion that Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah in the showpiece event.

"He is my favourite. I want to see him in the Indian team. What a bowler he is. Name a pacer bowling at over 150 and not playing for the country. So I think this is a great thing. He will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where has come from and what he is doing in the IPL. He has been unbelievable. I don't know if he will be selected or not but if I was part of the selection committee, I would have given him a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India play in Australia," Harbhajan told reporters on the sidelines of a Dream Set Go event.

Malik has been consistently clocking above 150 KPH and he bowled the fastest delivery of the season in the last match. His 157 KPH screamer made him the bowler to bowl the second fastest delivery in the IPL history. Harbhajan Singh is confident that he will breach the 160 KPH mark in Australia.

"Take Umran there, he will bowl 160 there. Even if they give him a flat wicket there, he will break someone's head," he stated.

Malik is making headlines in the IPL 2022 but he has a lack of experience in the domestic circuit. The pacer has played only three first-class games and one List-A match. He has played a major share of his career in IPL. Harbhajan admitted that there will be more pressure in international cricket but also stated that he has bowled to some of the biggest international stars in IPL.

"There is more pressure in international cricket, no doubt about it. But I think he has played enough IPL games against the top players in the world who are playing in this competition. Some of the Indian batters he is bowling to are also brilliant players. Pressure will be there whether it be against Netherlands or Australia. That is what makes you the cricketer you want to be. I am sure he will also learnt. He is a great promising cricketer and I hope he will play for India," he explained.