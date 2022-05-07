IPL 2022 | Umran Malik should be included in the Indian team for Test match against England in July, says Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that India should include Umran Malik in their squad for the Test match against England in July as he will be effective with his pace. Pietersen added that India can bowl Malik in short three or four-over spells so that he can be effective.

Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his bowling in the IPL 2022 so far. The ability to consistently clock above 150 KPH makes him a special bowler. While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, Malik has scalped 15 wickets with an economy of 8.80 in IPL 2022. SRH retained him before the mega auction and he has proved his worth with his performance.

Many experts and former cricketers have identified him as one of the best talents and are of the opinion that his inclusion in the Indian team is on the cards. Kevin Pietersen is the new name to join the bandwagon and he is of the opinion that Malik should be included in the Indian team for the Test match against England in July. He also added that Malik can be used in short spells similar to how Australia used to bowl Mitchell Johnson.

"There are so many exciting young Indian pace bowlers in the IPL at the moment. Of the overseas players, only Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph are matching them for pace. Kartik Tyagi and Mohsin Khan are both rapid, but the one that’s most exciting is Umran Malik. He bowled a 157kph delivery against Delhi on Thursday, which is serious pace,” Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway Insider.

“You could use him like Australia used to use Mitchell Johnson, in short three- or four-over spells so that he can just let rip. If I was an India selector, I’d pencil him in for that Test match against England in July. The England batters are currently facing 70mph seamers in county cricket, so they certainly won’t want to be facing 90-95mph bowling all of a sudden.”

The race to the playoffs is very intense at the moment. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are in strong positions to advance in the tournament while there will be a fight for the remaining two spots. Pietersen is hopeful that Rajasthan Royals will qualify for playoffs and will pull something special as a tribute to the late Shane Warne.

"The race for third and fourth spot in the IPL table is on. It should be a fascinating conclusion with Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings pushing Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore... I’m also really hoping that Rajasthan Royals can make it, in memory of Shane Warne. Their tribute to the great man was amazing last Saturday and it would be very fitting if they can pull off something special over the next few weeks," he stated.