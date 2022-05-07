IPL 2022 | Selectors should bring ‘Kulcha’ back for the T20I World Cup in Australia, opines Harbhajan Singh

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are fondly called ‘Kulcha’ in Indian cricket. The duo used to hunt in pair and were bowling superbly for the Indian team a few years back. They were an important part of the team due to the ability to take wickets in the middle overs. However, their form dipped after the 2019 ODI World Cup and they lost their place in the national team eventually. Also, none of the spinners played in T20 World Cup 2021.

Now, the duo has found their mojo back and are wreaking havoc with their bowling in IPL 2022. Chahal has 19 wickets from 10 games and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Kuldeep is just behind him with 18 wickets and there is an intense competition between these two for the purple cap.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that the duo should be included in the Indian team for the T20I World Cup in Australia as they will be effective on big grounds there.

“I don’t know why they (selectors) broke that partnership which was doing well for India. I certainly believe that you have to bring ‘Kulcha’ back, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra, I think they have been brilliant for team India. When they played together, they took wickets in the middle overs, whether it was T20s, ODIs or any format, they played together, they were very successful. It will be great to see them bowling in Australia, where the grounds are big and they both are quality bowlers. Their mentality is always to take wickets," He said at the launch event of Dream Set Go.