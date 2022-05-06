IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go up against each other in Match 52 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While PBKS had a comfortable eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in their last fixture, RR endured a seven-wicket defeat to KKR before heading to this fixture.

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a delightful start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They won three of their opening four matches but then, seemed to have lost the track. Still, with six wins and four defeats, RR sit third on the points table. They next meet the high-flying Punjab Kings, who just had an eight-wicket victory against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

PBKS, though, are not having the best of seasons either. Rather they are inconsistent, with five wins and as many defeats. Among the batters, Shikhar Dhawan holds the key, while the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling attack. On the other hand, RR will rely on their spin twins, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and the man in the dream run with the bat, Jos Buttler.

With the race for the playoffs starting to get interesting, the contest between RR and PBKS, taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, should be an exciting one for the viewers.

Form Guide

RR will be heading to this match after back-to-back defeats. PBKS, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating GT by eight wickets in their recent contest.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 23 times so far in IPL. While RR have won 10 games, PBKS have had the last laugh on 10 occasions.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Best Betting Tip

Like many years, Dhawan has been consistent in IPL 2022 as well. With 369 runs in 10 matches, he is currently sitting at third in the most run-getters chart. He is playing the anchor role in PBKS, and is doing his job magnificently. Keep faith in him.

Match Prediction

Given the fact that PBKS have been unpredictable this year, it would be real tough to bet on one side. Yet, considering the more balanced side on paper, our suggestion would be to go in favour of RR.

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Match 52

Date - May 7, 2022.

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.