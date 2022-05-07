IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals beating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings to get back to winning ways as they chased down a daunting total of 190 to win the game. Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Punjab Kings' opening batter Jonny Bairstow smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to all parts of the ground to make sure Punjab got a good start. He top-scored for them with 56 from 40 balls. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma provided the final blows to help them reach 189/5.