    IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals beating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

    RR beat PBKS to win the game in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:42 PM

    Rajasthan Royals got back to winning ways as they defeated Punjab Kings in a high-scoring game to solidify their position on the points table of IPL 2022. Rajasthan's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat as he made sure his team got a good start which laid the platform for the win.

    Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings to get back to winning ways as they chased down a daunting total of 190 to win the game. Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Punjab Kings' opening batter Jonny Bairstow smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to all parts of the ground to make sure Punjab got a good start. He top-scored for them with 56 from 40 balls. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma provided the final blows to help them reach 189/5.

    Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals brought Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the side and he impressed with the bat. The young left-hander smashed the Punjab Kings bowlers as he raced away to 68 from 41 balls. Shimron Hetmyer proved to be the finisher for his side as he took control of the innings after Rajasthan lost Jaiswal. The West Indian batter scored 31 to help his side win the game.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    RAJASTHAN WIN!

    SANJU!

    MUMBAI, LOL!

    RR OUTPLAYED!

    MI!

    VICTORY!

    NEVER!

    EASIER!

    HETMYER!

