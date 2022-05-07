IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's monstrous six against Kagiso Rabada

Today at 6:06 PM
The Indian Premier League is one of the finest T20 leagues in world cricket and it always produces spectacular moments during the game which leave fans in awe. The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings witnessed one when Jos Buttler smoked Kagiso Rabada for a humongous six during the game.
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were up against each other in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Punjab Kings opted to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for them. Dhawan did not impress with the bat against Rajasthan but his opening partner Bairstow (56 off 40) did as he smashed the ball around to give his side a good start. PBKS ended up scoring 189/5 after some powerful batting from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone.
Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals and looked in supreme touch. Both batters hit the Rajasthan pacers to all parts of the ground to make sure they got a good start. However, what took the internet by storm was the six that Jos Buttler hit against Kagiso Rabada. The incident occurred on the first ball of the third over when Buttler launched into Rabada and struck him over mid-wicket for a monstrous six.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
SIXER!
SIX pic.twitter.com/TlOG8WZ0CY— Eden Watson (@EdenWatson17) May 7, 2022
KING!
#staraikelungal— saravanan Railfan (@space94830) May 7, 2022
Jos Buttler proved it
He is "Under the ball king"
Against Spin to hit Six
That's crazy to watch it...!@josbuttler @StarSportsTamil
HAHA!
“Jos buttler is playing against himself on a different planet” - @bhogleharsha on the orange cap list😂💯@josbuttler #HallaBol— Navya #WhistlePodu #AavaDe (exam era) (@SweptForASix) May 7, 2022
TOP!
Why so much hype on Livingston six hitting? Guyzzz we have three in top of the table.. Buttler, @IamSanjuSamson & Hettie.. Halla bhol @rajasthanroyals— Johnson Dsouza (@Johnson49128073) May 7, 2022
OH, YEAH!
Livingstone 2-3 six and Buttler 4 -6— Aniket Anjan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnjanAniket) May 7, 2022
BEST!
Players who faced the free hit balls on most occasions in #IPL2022— Slogover (@slogoverindia) May 7, 2022
5 - Jos Buttler (hit 1 six and a single, three-dot balls!)
4 - Shubman Gill (hit 1 six, 1 four, 2 singles)
3 - David Warner/Shikhar Dhawan/Shivam Dube
In 53 free hits, 10 fours & 7 sixes have been hit!#IPL
2ND HIGHEST!
Eventhough this season is not upto the mark for Rohit Sharma. he is second highest six hitter (7 sixes) in powerplay next to jos buttler (16 sixes)#IPL2022 | #MIvsGT— NO CRICKETPHOBIA (@NoCricketphobia) May 6, 2022
BACK TO BACK!
Back in the side and back to open the innings with Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal starts in an attacking manner. He hits Sandeep Sharma for two fours, both via the cut shot, and a six over deep square leg.— Kartik Vyas ( भारतीय 🇮🇳) (@Kartikvyas007) May 7, 2022
In the next over, Buttler laps Rabada for a four to fine leg. #rrvspbks
