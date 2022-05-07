IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's monstrous six against Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were up against each other in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Punjab Kings opted to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for them. Dhawan did not impress with the bat against Rajasthan but his opening partner Bairstow (56 off 40) did as he smashed the ball around to give his side a good start. PBKS ended up scoring 189/5 after some powerful batting from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone.