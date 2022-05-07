sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's monstrous six against Kagiso Rabada

    Jos Buttler hit a powerful six against PBKS.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:06 PM

    The Indian Premier League is one of the finest T20 leagues in world cricket and it always produces spectacular moments during the game which leave fans in awe. The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings witnessed one when Jos Buttler smoked Kagiso Rabada for a humongous six during the game.

    Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were up against each other in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Punjab Kings opted to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for them. Dhawan did not impress with the bat against Rajasthan but his opening partner Bairstow (56 off 40) did as he smashed the ball around to give his side a good start. PBKS ended up scoring 189/5 after some powerful batting from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone.

    Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals and looked in supreme touch. Both batters hit the Rajasthan pacers to all parts of the ground to make sure they got a good start. However, what took the internet by storm was the six that Jos Buttler hit against Kagiso Rabada. The incident occurred on the first ball of the third over when Buttler launched into Rabada and struck him over mid-wicket for a monstrous six.

