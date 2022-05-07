IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kagiso Rabada gets Jos Buttler after lusty blows

Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a blistering start after coming to chase 190 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday in Match 52 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They raced to 26/0 at the end of three overs and then, started to attack even more. Jos Buttler was damaging from the strikers end, and that too against Kagiso Rabada. In the fourth over, he smacked Rabada three fours and a six, all with innovations, to entertain the crowd as well as to keep the required run rate in check.