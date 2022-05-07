IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kagiso Rabada gets Jos Buttler after lusty blows

Today at 6:15 PM
Jos Buttler has been the man in form with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals, and he looked in decent touch against Punjab Kings as well on Saturday. However, after hitting three fours and a six in a single over of Kagiso Rabada, the Englishman was undone while trying to scoop.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a blistering start after coming to chase 190 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday in Match 52 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They raced to 26/0 at the end of three overs and then, started to attack even more. Jos Buttler was damaging from the strikers end, and that too against Kagiso Rabada. In the fourth over, he smacked Rabada three fours and a six, all with innovations, to entertain the crowd as well as to keep the required run rate in check.
However, the South African is known for making comeback against the stroke players, and he did it again. He bowled a full length delivery outside of stump, which Buttler tried to scoop over third man. But the current Orange Cap holder only managed to get the toe end of his bat before Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was standing at short third, grabbed an excellent catch to send Buttler packing.
May 7, 2022
