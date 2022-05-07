IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler plucks one-handed screamer to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 4:11 PM
Cricketers are getting fitter and fitter with time and their athleticism has been visible on the fields. Jos Buttler was seen bringing out a spectacular effort against Punjab Kings on Saturday, when he claimed a one-handed catch in the seventh over off R Ashwin to dismiss the in-form Shikhar Dhawan.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a solid start against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They raced to 46/0 at the end of five overs after Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bat. Because of that, RR skipper Sanju Samson forced to bring Ravichandran Ashwin -- one of his trump cards -- inside the Powerplay with the aim for a breakthrough wicket.
Ashwin did his job immidiately, although it was largely duo to some individual brilliance of one of his new friends, Jos Buttler. He bowled a length ball outside off stump, and Shikhar Dhawan saw the opportunity to clear that. However, the PBKS batter did not get the timing right after charging in, Buttler, at mid-on, backpedaled and then jumped in perfection with one hand in the air. The right hand was perfectly positioned to grab the catch and as a result, Dhawan fell for 12 off 16 balls.
