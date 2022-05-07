IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler plucks one-handed screamer to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Ashwin did his job immidiately, although it was largely duo to some individual brilliance of one of his new friends, Jos Buttler. He bowled a length ball outside off stump, and Shikhar Dhawan saw the opportunity to clear that. However, the PBKS batter did not get the timing right after charging in, Buttler, at mid-on, backpedaled and then jumped in perfection with one hand in the air. The right hand was perfectly positioned to grab the catch and as a result, Dhawan fell for 12 off 16 balls.



