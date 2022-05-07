IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter erupts as Liam Livingstone plays mindgames with Prasidh Krishna by positioning bizarrely

Today at 5:31 PM
On-field umpires are being criticized for their calls in IPL 2022, and one of them, Yeshwant Barde, was in a tough situation during RR's game against PBKS. It had happened after Liam Livingstone played mind games with Prasidh Krishna, in the 19th over by batting around the 7th or may be 8th stump.
Punjab Kings' (PBKS) power-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone was again in a positive mood against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, in Match 52 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bat, PBKS reached 158/4 at the end of 18 overs, with Livingstone still at the crease.
Then, in the 19th over, Sanju Samson brought in Prasidh Krishna into the attack. Livingstone, on strike, then brought out a strange batting position. He stood around the seventh or eighth stump outside off stump. Krishna was confused by seeing that, and went straight to on-field umpire Yeshwant Barde to get to know where should he suppose to bowl. He got hammered in that over, smashing four and a six before he had the last laugh by cleaning him up at the end of the over. Livingstone, as a result, fell for 22 off 14 balls. PBKS, in the end, finished on 189/5 at the end of the innings.
WHAT'S HAPPENING!
May 7, 2022
BOWLED!
May 7, 2022
HAHA!
Both #Livingstone and Prasidh Krishna being cute on the pitch with each other. 🙃— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) May 7, 2022
The passive-aggressiveness was through the roof. 🥵#RRvsPBKS #IPL2022
FASCINATING!
Fascinating mind-games in that over between Prasidh and Livingstone. 10/1 in 5 balls, I’d call it even.— Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) May 7, 2022
WHAT A FIELD!
What a field RR have set for Livingstone vs Prasidh.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 7, 2022
No one behind square on the leg side and no one in front of square on the off side apart from a fairly squarish cover.
Very clear plans.#IPL2022
INTERESTING!
That was an interesting over of cricket between Prasidh and Livingstone.#PBKS #PBKSvRR— Mohan Manikanta (@mohan_moneycant) May 7, 2022
RIDICULOUS!
A ridiculous series of events in this over between Prasidh Krishna and Liam Livingstone.— Siva (@Siva_emany) May 7, 2022
GREAT CONTEST!
what a great contest between livingstone and prasidh. #PBKSvRR— Nikhil Sharma (@nikss26) May 7, 2022
NICE!
Prasidh Krishna looses confidence when Liam Livingstone stands 1 feet away from off stumps, 2 wides and a six then— Vikki (Game Addictor) (@GameAddictor_) May 7, 2022
