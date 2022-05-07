sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter erupts as Liam Livingstone plays mindgames with Prasidh Krishna by positioning bizarrely

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:31 PM

    On-field umpires are being criticized for their calls in IPL 2022, and one of them, Yeshwant Barde, was in a tough situation during RR's game against PBKS. It had happened after Liam Livingstone played mind games with Prasidh Krishna, in the 19th over by batting around the 7th or may be 8th stump.

    Punjab Kings' (PBKS) power-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone was again in a positive mood against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, in Match 52 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bat, PBKS reached 158/4 at the end of 18 overs, with Livingstone still at the crease.

    Then, in the 19th over, Sanju Samson brought in Prasidh Krishna into the attack. Livingstone, on strike, then brought out a strange batting position. He stood around the seventh or eighth stump outside off stump. Krishna was confused by seeing that, and went straight to on-field umpire Yeshwant Barde to get to know where should he suppose to bowl. He got hammered in that over, smashing four and a six before he had the last laugh by cleaning him up at the end of the over. Livingstone, as a result, fell for 22 off 14 balls. PBKS, in the end, finished on 189/5 at the end of the innings.

