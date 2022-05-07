IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR | Twitter erupts as Liam Livingstone plays mindgames with Prasidh Krishna by positioning bizarrely

Then, in the 19th over, Sanju Samson brought in Prasidh Krishna into the attack. Livingstone, on strike, then brought out a strange batting position. He stood around the seventh or eighth stump outside off stump. Krishna was confused by seeing that, and went straight to on-field umpire Yeshwant Barde to get to know where should he suppose to bowl. He got hammered in that over, smashing four and a six before he had the last laugh by cleaning him up at the end of the over. Livingstone, as a result, fell for 22 off 14 balls. PBKS, in the end, finished on 189/5 at the end of the innings.