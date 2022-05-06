IPL 2022, MI vs GT | Credit to our bowlers who finished the job, says Rohit Sharma

He credited his bowlers for managing the dew well as it was difficult to grip the ball. "Dew came in, good pitch and lightning outfield meant things were in their favour, credit to our bowlers who finished the job. The boys pulled it off, which is great. We wanted to take one game at a time, we know we have not played our best cricket, but that happens. A lot of credit to the bowlers at the back end, I want the boys to come out and do what they want to do." he added.